MIDDLETOWN — The nonprofit Selah Theatre Project of Winchester will stage “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story” over the next two weekends at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) in Middletown.
“We are excited to partner with LFCC to bring live theater back to Middletown, especially with our first production being a locally written play that was performed at Wayside Theatre when it was open,” producer and Middletown resident Paige Ulevich said in a media release from Selah, referring to the small theater on Main Street in Middletown that operated from the early 1960s to 2013.
According to a media release from Selah Theatre Project, “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story” is a two-act musical production written by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke that is partly based on real Shenandoah Valley families and events that took place during the Great Depression.
The diverse cast is comprised of nearly a dozen actors from Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
“It is our third time producing ‘Glory Bea,’ however this time feels very special,” director and Selah Theatre founder LaTasha Do’zia said in the release. “The collaboration of students, young kids and community members really brings the Christmas spirit to life for any person. It truly is a family favorite as well as a community favorite.”
“Glory Bea” will be staged in LFCC’s William H. McCoy Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Seating is limited.
Tickets are $15 for general admission or $12 for students and seniors age 55 and older. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Virginia’s Embrace Treatment Foster Care program, which operates a regional office at 817 Cedar Creek Grade in Winchester.
For more information or to order tickets to “Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story,” visit selahtheatreproject.org.
