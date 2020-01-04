Naloxone, marketed as Narcan, continues to prevent thousands of deaths nationally and locally. Statistics aren't available on the number of lives saved by members of the public using naloxone purchased over the counter, but local fire departments and police record when they administer the drug.

Departments differ on how they record usage which sometimes includes multiple doses administered to revive a patient. Some departments provided The Winchester Star with how many doses were administered. Others said how many patients were treated and saved and how many died.

Clarke County Fire and Emergency Medical Services

2019: 15 doses (7 revivals, two deaths)

2018: 12 doses (11 revivals, one death)

2017: 11 doses (11 revivals)

2016: 16 doses (14 revivals, two deaths)

Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department

2019: 120 doses (78 patients)

2018: 92 doses

2017: 78 doses

2016: 87 doses

2015: 64 doses

Frederick County Sheriff's Office 

2019: 56 revivals, five deaths

2018: 48 revivals

2017: 59 revivals 

2016 (the first year the Sheriff's Office began using naloxone) 36 revivals

Winchester Fire and Rescue Department

2019 (through Dec. 27) 45 doses, three deaths

2018: 66 doses, five deaths

2017: 82 doses, six deaths

2016: 60 doses, four deaths

2015:  35 doses *

Sources: Clarke County Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Winchester Fire and Rescue Department

* The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department was unable to provide the number of deaths in 2015 due to a computer software change.

