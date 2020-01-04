Naloxone, marketed as Narcan, continues to prevent thousands of deaths nationally and locally. Statistics aren't available on the number of lives saved by members of the public using naloxone purchased over the counter, but local fire departments and police record when they administer the drug.
Departments differ on how they record usage which sometimes includes multiple doses administered to revive a patient. Some departments provided The Winchester Star with how many doses were administered. Others said how many patients were treated and saved and how many died.
Clarke County Fire and Emergency Medical Services
2019: 15 doses (7 revivals, two deaths)
2018: 12 doses (11 revivals, one death)
2017: 11 doses (11 revivals)
2016: 16 doses (14 revivals, two deaths)
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department
2019: 120 doses (78 patients)
2018: 92 doses
2017: 78 doses
2016: 87 doses
2015: 64 doses
Frederick County Sheriff's Office
2019: 56 revivals, five deaths
2018: 48 revivals
2017: 59 revivals
2016 (the first year the Sheriff's Office began using naloxone) 36 revivals
Winchester Fire and Rescue Department
2019 (through Dec. 27) 45 doses, three deaths
2018: 66 doses, five deaths
2017: 82 doses, six deaths
2016: 60 doses, four deaths
2015: 35 doses *
Sources: Clarke County Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Winchester Fire and Rescue Department
* The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department was unable to provide the number of deaths in 2015 due to a computer software change.
