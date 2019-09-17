Sylas Kidwell, 4, of Frederick County, finds the pumpkins heavy as he visits the Virginia Farm Market on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) with his grandfather Bob Kidwell, of Frederick County, on Monday. A delivery of 1,000 more pumpkins is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, and the Virginia Farm Market is looking for volunteers to help unload the truck.
