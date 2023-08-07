The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of its library director in a special emergency meeting Thursday evening.
Michelle Ross, director since 2020, and Warren County’s only library came under attack this spring as a group petitioned for the removal of 134 books they found objectionable. The group, called Clean Up Samuels, has called for the library staff and board of trustees to be replaced.
In response to the protests, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted in June to withhold 75 percent of the library’s budget allocation for the upcoming fiscal year.
Ross’s resignation is effective immediately. Her last day was Friday, said Mark Hubbard, the library’s newly hired public relations consultant. A press release issued by Hubbard said that Ross is leaving to explore career opportunities at larger libraries, but library supporters acknowledged the physical and mental toll the controversy has had on her.
“Michelle has played an integral role in expanding and improving the library’s programs during her tenure in Front Royal. While we are disappointed that she is leaving our community, we respect her decision to pursue her larger career goals,” said Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek. “The board is 100 percent behind Michelle’s decision. We understand that it’s the best thing for her — her health and well being. We wish her well.”
The board appointed Eileen Grady, who has been with the library for 21 years, as interim director. An ad hoc search committee will be appointed to conduct a nationwide search for a replacement for Ross, and the board hopes to have a permanent director in place within six months.
“This is not easy for her to do, but I will tell you that her decision has the full support of staff and the board. We could see the toll it was taking on her physically. And that’s what we care about the most is her well being,” Grady said of Ross’ resignation.
Ross and the library have been under fire in recent months after a group of residents petitioned for the removal of 134 books from the library shelves based on their objections to LGBTQ-themed material and, in some cases, sexual content. The library is reviewing the books in question — many of which do not contain sexual material — and announced changes at its July 10 meeting that included introducing new library cards that allow parents to restrict the sections from which their children can access books and the creation of a “new adult” section for readers 16 and up.
Grady most recently served as director of operations for the library and has been integral to the development of the new policies and is prepared to continue “to work with the Warren County Board of Supervisors on policy and funding directives for the remainder of the 2023-24 fiscal year and beyond,” the press release said.
“Fortunately, we have an experienced, talented, and dedicated library professional in Eileen Grady to immediately take the reins and keep the library moving forward in positive ways. The board is grateful to Eileen for once again stepping up to the plate,” Hotek said. “Eileen has done this before when we were between directors. We expect a smooth transition and we’re all here to support her.”
She continued, “We’re all sad about Michelle because she was an amazing library director and we’ve grown so much. She’s done so much community partnership and outreach. We’re in a really good place thanks to her leadership.”
Noting that the library has received an outpouring of community support amid the controversy, Hotek and Grady said the library’s 20-member staff is in under stress and in limbo, noting that the uncertainty of working with only funding to cover operating expenses through September “weighs on them.”
“We’ve all watched [Ross] try to tackle the weight of it all. And try to tackle the constant messages and to be honest, it’s just an example of bullying,” Hotek said.
“This hateful speech has been directed at her personally,” added Grady.
Though Ross did not want to comment on her resignation Thursday evening, several community members spoke in glowing terms about Ross’s professionalism, integrity, kindness, and dedication to the library and the community.
Warren County Supervisor Walter “Walt” Mabe praised Ross’s willingness to “bring compromise and understanding and a better way to deal with new issues that were placed in front of her and did it in stride.”
“Miss Ross did more than a lot to resolve the concerns of the few,” said Mabe, who noted that he has been “attacked and bullied for many weeks by opposition from a group that feels that this would be a win. It is not. Our library lost a director that was committed to our county and community. Nobody wins with this — nobody.”
