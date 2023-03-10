BOYCE — This is your warning.
If you speed while driving through Boyce, you’re more likely to get a ticket now than ever.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols following a recent meeting with town officials in which problems with speeding were discussed.
Boyce has no police department. Having only about 750 residents and limited tax revenue, it can’t afford one, local officials have said.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, confirmed the stepped-up patrols. During a Boyce Town Council meeting Tuesday night, officials mentioned they’ve noticed.
“They’re in town very frequently,” Councilman Floyd Hudson said of deputies. “I’ve seen them.”
Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department, said he’s seen them using radar basically every day.
Sumption recently told officials the Sheriff’s Office has assigned several deputies to focus on patrolling Boyce and the nearby unincorporated village of Millwood.
According to council members, speeders and heavy traffic make it hard for people to cross Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and for vehicles to pull onto the highway from Main Street (Route 723), especially before and after classes at Boyce Elementary School.
Reached for comment on Wednesday, Sumption didn’t yet have any statistics showing how many people have been pulled over by deputies in recent days.
But “we’re doing our part to keep Boyce safe,” he said.
“Speeding is definitely a problem in all of Clarke County,” and deputies are closely monitoring roads countywide, he added.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) engineers have announced intentions of replacing flashing red-and-yellow lights at the Greenway/Main intersection with stoplights. However, it could take a few years for the automated traffic signals to be installed. Funds to cover the estimated $600,000 cost must first be acquired.
VDOT plans to remove the flashing lights soon and replace them with stop signs — ones with blinking red lights — facing Main Street until the new signals go up.
Coffelt, the husband of Councilwoman Carol Coffelt, commended the council for getting the increased patrols and persuading VDOT to try and install stoplights. Current council members somehow have been able to accomplish what their predecessors couldn’t, he said.
