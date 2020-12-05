WINCHESTER — A local minister is seeking donations for the area’s needy and homeless.
Pastor Charles Headley is setting up a Stuff-a-Truck station at various spots in the community.
The drive is accepting donations of turkeys, hams, canned food with pop tops, non-perishable food, drinks, clothing, shoes, socks, gloves, hats, scarves tents, bungee cords, ratchet straps,tarps, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, gift cards, monetary donations, charcoal and lighter fluid.
The drive is being held in memory of Sarah Curran, a Winchester homeless woman who was found slain July 23.
The truck will be at the Crossroads Grocery Gas Mart at 119 Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County through the weekend and will then move to the Stop N Shop at 601 Berryville Ave. in Winchester.
For more information call Pastor Headley at 540-664-9501 or Kimberly Clark at 540-550-9117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.