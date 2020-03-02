Winchester
Old Town Advancement Commission promotions committee, 5:30 p.m. today, 33 E. Boscawen St.
Old Town Advancement Commission vitality committee, noon Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, third floor conference room.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Frederick County
No meetings scheduled.
Stephens City
Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors budget work session, noon today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Finance Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Budget and Finance Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Governmes Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
