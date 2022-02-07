Winchester
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- School Board mid-year retreat, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Northeast Land Use Plan Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session at 10 a.m., Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 11 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.