BERRYVILLE — Bear Chase Brewing Co. customers can’t be forbidden from using the parking lot at the Appalachian Trail.
“It’s public parking,” so they’re legally able to use the lot, even though it was developed for trail hikers, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) official Ed Carter told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
County officials maintain customers of the brewery, which is in Loudoun County, contribute to traffic congestion at the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), which is in Clarke County. Stretches of Route 601 are in both counties.
Signs have been posted along both roads near the intersection to inform drivers they can’t park along the shoulders, said Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg. But signs reading “no brewing company parking” can’t be posted in the lot, he said, responding to a question from White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
VDOT is discussing with state environmental and stormwater management officials whether the lot can be expanded, Carter said.
He estimated the lot currently has between 30 and 40 parking spaces. VDOT would like to be able to expand it to about 70 spaces, he indicated.
“I counted 100 (vehicles) up there one day” in the lot, said board Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Carter said he understands, at some point in history, there may have been a toll gate near the intersection.
“Maybe we should put the tolls back” to help control the traffic, McKay quipped.
In other matters, Carter said VDOT recently has:
• Removed winter storm debris and trees potentially hazardous to drivers along Route 601.
• Removed potentially hazardous trees from along U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway), U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Va. 7 Business (Main Street in the Berryville area).
• Started trimming brush along Route 644 (Stone Bridge Road). That project will be completed this month, he said.
• Begun repairing shoulders along Route 672 (Swimley Road).
• Repaired potholes along various roads. Any future potholes will be repaired as they’re reported, he said.
• Begun grading and applying stones to all roads in the county without hard surfaces.
“All of our non-surfaced roads got hit hard” by snow and ice earlier this year, Carter said. VDOT received a lot of complaints from drivers, he said, about potholes and roughness on the roads caused by thawing.
