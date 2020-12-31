The person who held the winning Powerball ticket sold at the Round Hill Shopping Center in Frederick County has come forward to claim her prize.
Sheila Hawse of Yellow Spring, West Virginia, is the winner of the $1 million prize for the Dec. 16 drawing.
Hawse was helping her sister drop off some cakes her sister had baked for employees at the store at 2758 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50 West). While she was there, she bought a ticket for the Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers for that drawing were 4-23-37-61-67, and the Powerball number 7. She matched the first five numbers, missing only the Powerball numbers, to win Powerball’s second prize of $1 million.
“I’ve never won anything like this!” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s just now sinking in!”
Hawse, used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Meanwhile, the jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $363 million. The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $401 million.
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
(2) comments
Congratulations!!! Great way to start a end a really awful year however in GIVING to others this lady was Blessed to RECEIVE.
Congratulations! Nice to see a positive story with good people receiving their own rewards. "Truly she was rewarded for her and her sisiter's kindness".
