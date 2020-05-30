WINCHESTER — Winchester Parks and Recreation will open its all-day summer childcare program on June 8.
Due to COVID-19 and the implementation of the Gov. Ralph Northam’s Recovery Plan, fewer children can be accepted into the program than in previous years in order to comply with social distancing and group requirements.
Registration will only be accepted next week over the phone at the following times:
• Current HIVE and HIVE Club members (the department’s afterschool care) can register from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
• City residents can register from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Non-city residents can register from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Camp will be held Monday through Friday each week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 5 to 12.
Weekly fees are $80 for city residents, $85 for non-city residents. There is $5 discount each week for siblings.
To register, call 540-662-4946 and ask for childcare staff. A wait list will be created if needed in preparation for possible capacity expansion in Phase II or Phase III of the governor’s plan for reopening Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.