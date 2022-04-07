WINCHESTER — Ukrainian-born American pianist Inna Faliks will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Shenandoah University's Armstrong Concert Hall.
Her performance is part of the World of Piano series.
Faliks’ “Polonaise Fantasie: The Story of a Pianist” is a program that — through words and music — tells the story of her childhood in Odessa, her immigration to America and her personal and professional growth as an artist. With narration by the artist, and performances of works by Bach, Chopin, Freidlin, Liszt, Mozart and Shchedrin, Faliks weaves through her personal story — from vivid memories of her childhood in the former Soviet Union through today — as she watches her home city “engulfed in a terrifying, brutal war."
The audience can learn more about the program during a 1:30 p.m. pre-concert talk with Faliks in Armstrong Concert Hall. She will be available after the performance to sign CDs and meet with the audience.
Faliks collaborates with and premieres music by some of today’s most significant composers, including Billy Childs, Richard Danielpour, Timo Andres and Clarice Assad. She founded the award-winning poetry-music series Music/Words in 2008, with dozens of performances in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, both on stage and on WFMT radio.
She is also a published writer, with articles and essays appearing in the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, among other media outlets.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $23 for senior citizens and $12 for military, students and youth. Tickets and information are available at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, by calling at 540-665-4569 and online at conservatoryperforms.org.
Visit www.innafaliks.com to learn more.
