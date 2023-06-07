HARRISONBURG — No criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in a fatal shooting Sunday night at a Walmart store in Harrisonburg, according to a press release from Marsha Garst, commonwealth's attorney of Rockingham and the City of Harrisonburg.
Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office investigated the shooting that happened at about 8 p.m.
Police responded to a 911 call at the store about a man acting erratically and brandishing a knife, according to state police.
Investigators reviewed store footage, which showed Brandon Mills, a 35-year-old from Rockingham, hold a large, fixed-blade knife up to a cashier's neck, according to Garst's release.
When police arrived, Mills charged at a Harrisonburg Police Department officer with the knife, Garst's release stated.
Mills was "within less than arms reach" of the HPD officer when a sheriff's deputy opened fire on Mills, the statement continued. Mills was transported to Sentara RMH and later died.
"After an extensive review of all the evidence provided by the Virginia State Police, who conducted an independent investigation of the case, including the complete video of officers' body worn cameras, store video, and the review of eye-witness statements, I have determined that no criminal charges will be placed against the officers involved and the use of force was justified in this instance," Garst said in the statement.
