WINCHESTER — Christopher Allen Bee chose not exercise his right to remain silent.
"I have rights," Bee screamed after police handcuffed him outside his home in the 100 block of East Leicester Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Bee is accused of firing four shots around 12:05 p.m. in front of a house in the 200 block of South Kent Street. One shot was fired in the air and the other three entered the occupied home near the Cecil Street intersection, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman and Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Bee, 37, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bee was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday night and is expected to appear in Winchester General District Court Monday.
Trucker Ernie Davis said he was eastbound on Cecil Street and was just several feet away from the home when the shooting occurred. He said the shooter was standing by the front door of the home and screaming at a person inside before pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and opening fire.
"He said, 'Come out now (expletive)!" Davis said. "Then I heard pow. I went aww (expletive) and then I hit the gas pedal and took off."
Davis said he drove to the nearby Bo's Express/Citgo gas station at 202 E. Cork St. and called police. He then drove back on South Kent Street and said he saw the shooter and another man walk south on South Kent and then turn right onto East Leicester Street. Davis said he told police where the shooter fled. The other man was handcuffed by police, but he was released and not charged in the shooting.
Minutes before Bee was arrested, police surrounded the house and pointed pistols and M-4 semi-automatic rifles at it. Bee surrendered a short time later.
Behan said bullets, ammunition clips and a gun were seized from Bee's home, and four shell casings were recovered outside the South Kent Street home. She wouldn't say if police believe the seized gun is the one used by the shooter.
A South Kent Street neighbor speaking on the condition of anonymity said she saw the man police identified as Bee walking south on South Kent Street with a woman just before the shooting. She said the man was screaming at the woman. She said another man on the street yelled at him to be quiet and leave the woman alone.
She said the shooter came back to the home and demanded a man inside come out. She said she saw the shooter fire the first shot into the air before she closed her door and heard three more shots. She said the shooter was agitated prior to firing.
"He was so loud," she said. "There was something wrong with him. You could tell."
