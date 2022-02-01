Employees of B&B Signal Company of Manassas remove a traffic signal pole from the intersection of the old Aylor Road and Fairfax Pike near Interstate 81 in Stephens City Tuesday to relieve traffic congestion on Fairfax Pike near the interstate. The intersection of Aylor Road and Fairfax Pike has been moved to the east and reopened to traffic on Monday. The realignment of Aylor Road is part of a nearly three-year construction project bringing improvements to Fairfax Pike and several intersecting roads. The ongoing project extends from just east of the I-81 exit 307 interchange to just east of Double Church Road. The project will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety, and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.