No signal

Employees of B&B Signal Company of Manassas remove a traffic signal pole from the intersection of the old Aylor Road and Fairfax Pike near Interstate 81 in Stephens City Tuesday to relieve traffic congestion on Fairfax Pike near the interstate. The intersection of Aylor Road and Fairfax Pike has been moved to the east and reopened to traffic on Monday. The realignment of Aylor Road is part of a nearly three-year construction project bringing improvements to Fairfax Pike and several intersecting roads. The ongoing project extends from just east of the I-81 exit 307 interchange to just east of Double Church Road. The project will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety, and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.