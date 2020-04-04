Editor's note: The Adult Care Center is currently closed over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. A reopening date will be announced once it is determined.
WINCHESTER — The Adult Care Center prides itself on enhancing cognitive and physical skills for those who may have challenges in those areas and making them feel a sense of worth.
The Adult Care Center, located at 411 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, provides care Monday through Friday to those with conditions impacting their memory and independence, according to its website.
“Predominantly our client base is adults with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s who are in an unsafe environment who come to use to engage in therapeutic activities and be near registered nurses and be in a structured program that benefits them,” Jane Bauknecht, Adult Care Center Executive Director, said. “People come to us from anywhere from two to five days a week, have a snack in the morning, a hot meal at lunch, a snack in the evening then go back home with their loved ones.”
The non-profit organization opened its doors first on a part-time basis one afternoon a week in August 1993 at First Christian Church in Winchester. It moved to Braddock Street United Methodist Church in 1994 and then to the Snapp Foundry Building in the Our Health Complex at Cameron Street.
According to its website, the Adult Care Center has served over 450 community members ranging in age from 23 to 100. Diagnoses have ranged from a fractured hip to Alzheimer’s disease.
"It helps folks maintain their employment if they have a loved one who they need to care for and needs supervised," Bauknecht said. "Some people opt to just have a couple days a week so they can get out and get some errands done or just have some time by themselves."
The center also offers volunteer opportunities, such as: assisting with activities; spending one-on-one time with participants; providing items such as paper towels, facial tissue, baby wipes and snacks; helping with laundry services; sponsoring parties; or helping clean chairs.
“If someone is interested, we try to get a commitment from the volunteers. They should call us and then we have an application process. We want to know we can count on them. There’s a lot they can do,” Bauknecht said. “Even if volunteers don't want to do hands-on work, they can be involved with things like fundraisers.”
To be eligible to participate in the program, criteria includes: being frail and/or impaired; having varying degrees of Alzheimer’s disease; being a stroke patient; having Parkinson’s disease; if you cannot be left unsupervised due to mental illness; if you are 18 years old or older; if you require supervision with daily medications; or if you will benefit for a safe and secure environment with an encouraging setting.
Therapeutic programs include: aromatherapy; exercise programs dealing with range of motion; group physical therapy led by a degreed music therapist; arts activities; therapeutic touch led by a registered nurse; spirituality sessions; weekly films; themed luncheons; and intergenerational activities.
“They really put together very thoughtful activities that help with range of motion, cognitive skills and just plain fun,” Bauknecht said.
Services at the center include: individualized care plans based on medical, health and social needs; care for incontinent individuals; continuous medical monitoring and documentation by a registered nurse; monthly check of weight, blood pressure, pulse and respiration; glucose monitoring; supervised medication; socialization with staff, other participants and volunteers; therapeutic walking assistance; structured daily activities; snacks and a hot lunch; and personal assistance with daily needs.
“A successful day is for our people to come in in the morning and to get through the day feeling that despite the challenges they have that they still had a day where they were with a group of people who brought them joy, challenged them and brought them a purpose for the day. We want to focus on what still remains,” Bauknecht said. “It’s finding ways to take a population of people who have been challenged and provide the service they need and show them they still have a valuable life and want them to be treated with dignity.”
