The following are the results of the 4-H/FFA dairy show held on Thursday at the Shenandoah County Fair:
4-H/FFA Dairy Showmanship
Senior Champion: Ashley Bushong
Senior Reserve Champion: Maggie Eaton
Junior Champion: Zack Streett
Junior Reserve Champion: Aubrey Dellinger
Junior Novice Champion: Elenor Bauserman
Junior Novice Reserve Champion: Abagail Newton
Senior Novice Champion: Chloe Welch
Senior Novice Reserve Champion: Jeremiah Silveus
Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Ashley Bushong
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Maggie Eaton
Honorable Mention: Zach Streett
4-H/FFA Dairy Show
Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Everett King
Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Everett King
Junior Champion Other Breed: Sarah Eaton
Grand Champion Other Breeds: Sarah Eaton
Junior Champion Holstein: Ashley Bushong
Senior Champion Holstein: Maggie Eaton
Senior Reserve Champion Holstein: Sarah Eaton
Grand Champion Holstein: Maggie Eaton
Reserve Grand Champion Holstein: Sarah Eaton
Junior Champion Jersey: Ashley Bushong
Junior Reserve Champion Jersey: Zach Streett
Senior Champion Jersey: Maggie Eaton
Grand Champion Jersey: Maggie Eaton
Reserve Grand Champion Jersey: Ashley Bushong
Supreme Champion Cow: Maggie Eaton (Holstein)
This cow sells the Gallon Of Milk during the 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale.
