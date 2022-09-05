The following are the results of the 4-H/FFA dairy show held on Thursday at the Shenandoah County Fair:

4-H/FFA Dairy Showmanship

Senior Champion: Ashley Bushong

Senior Reserve Champion: Maggie Eaton

Junior Champion: Zack Streett

Junior Reserve Champion: Aubrey Dellinger

Junior Novice Champion: Elenor Bauserman

Junior Novice Reserve Champion: Abagail Newton

Senior Novice Champion: Chloe Welch

Senior Novice Reserve Champion: Jeremiah Silveus

Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Ashley Bushong

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Maggie Eaton

Honorable Mention: Zach Streett

4-H/FFA Dairy Show

Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Everett King

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Everett King

Junior Champion Other Breed: Sarah Eaton

Grand Champion Other Breeds: Sarah Eaton

Junior Champion Holstein: Ashley Bushong

Senior Champion Holstein: Maggie Eaton

Senior Reserve Champion Holstein: Sarah Eaton

Grand Champion Holstein: Maggie Eaton

Reserve Grand Champion Holstein: Sarah Eaton

Junior Champion Jersey: Ashley Bushong

Junior Reserve Champion Jersey: Zach Streett

Senior Champion Jersey: Maggie Eaton

Grand Champion Jersey: Maggie Eaton

Reserve Grand Champion Jersey: Ashley Bushong

Supreme Champion Cow: Maggie Eaton (Holstein)

This cow sells the Gallon Of Milk during the 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale.

