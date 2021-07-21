AMERICAN LEGION S

On Saturday, the Strasburg American Legion Riders made a presentation of 21 teddy bears to Officer Nixon and Officer Adolphson to be used in the Strasburg Police Department's teddy bear program. A donation on behalf of the American Legion was also made for the "First Night Out" program. Legion Rider Director Chris Payne and other Riders were present for the event, along with The Department of Virginia Commander, Frank Hillyard.

 Courtesy photo

.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.