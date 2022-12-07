MOUNT JACKSON — A Rockingham County man surrendered to authorities Wednesday after a nearly 20-hour standoff that left some neighbors shocked.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Ryan Litten, of Timberville, on Wednesday afternoon on several firearms charges related to the incident in Perry Trailer Park on Main Street in Mount Jackson. Deputies took Litten to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail where a magistrate ordered him held without bond, Sheriff Timothy Carter said. Litten also has outstanding bench warrants for his arrest in Rockingham County, Carter added.
The standoff began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Perry Trailer Park Road after a caller reported that a man wanted by law enforcement, identified as Litten, was inside a residence and armed and dangerous, according to an agency release issued Wednesday.
Dozens of officers from several law enforcement agencies came to the trailer home park with multiple pieces of equipment.
Law enforcement agents negotiated with Litten and tried several times to reach a peaceful resolution and persuade him to come out of the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. At one point, Litten took out a firearm and fired several shots from inside the residence, the release states.
By early Wednesday afternoon, Virginia State Police prepared to use force to enter the trailer with a SWAT team and a battering ram. At that point, Litten came out of the trailer and surrendered to authorities. Litten was taken into custody without further incident, Carter said. No injuries were reported during the incident, Carter said. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, Carter said.
At the scene, after authorities took Litten into custody, the suspect’s brother, Wes Tusing, also of Timberville, questioned law enforcement agencies’ response to the situation.
“It’s all over nothing, man,” Tusing said.
Tusing said he received a call from someone Tuesday night who told him about the situation at the trailer park. Tusing recalled getting on the phone Tuesday and talking with his brother early on in the incident. Tusing said he and his brother had been talking for a while before law enforcement agents knew they were in contact.
Tusing said he was glad he was able to help his brother and bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.
“It coulda been bad, with everything going on,” Tusing said. “They were ready. They would’ve gone in there shooting.”
During the standoff, the Sheriff’s Office had obtained warrants for Litten’s arrest charging him with two counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and one count each of reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The standoff continued through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A group of local residents, some of whom live in the neighborhood, gathered on a hill overlooking the trailer park around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to watch. From that vantage point, one onlooker said she could see the suspect inside the trailer when he would occasionally walk by a broken rear window. All windows in the trailer had been shot out.
At least two onlookers on the hill expressed shock and said that they never expected this kind of incident would happen in Mount Jackson.
Shirley Patton and her brother, Allen Asbury, both longtime residents of the trailer home park, started watching the incident shortly after law enforcement agencies started to arrive on the scene Tuesday evening. They continued to watch throughout the day on Wednesday. Asbury, while not criticizing law enforcement agents, still questioned why the standoff had lasted that long.
“You see what they’re doing now they shoulda done yesterday, in my opinion,” Asbury said. “Why did this thing drag on overnight, through the night and here it is after 12 o’clock the next day?”
