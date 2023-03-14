WINCHESTER — Billboards that recently appeared in the Winchester area show how competitive recruiting teachers has become among school divisions.
The advertisements by the Washington County, Maryland, Public Schools (WCPS) show the school division’s general salary range for teachers is $56,987 to $91,765. They also show that potential salaries for teachers with national board certification run between $66,987 and $108,765. The advertisements encourage applicants to apply.
These billboards are “an example of how competitive recruiting and retaining teachers has become over the past several years,” said Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent George Hummer.
WCPS in western Maryland is led by Superintendent David Sovine, who was previously superintendent of FCPS for 11 years before retiring in June to take the Maryland job.
Sovine didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment about the billboards, which were seen in at least two locations locally — near the Winchester/Frederick County line along Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) and on Valley Avenue in Winchester.
WCPS Communication Officer Erin Anderson responded instead. In an email, she told The Winchester Star that the division advertises for teachers not only in the “four-state area” of Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania, but also along the Eastern Seaboard and even nationally. Advertising is done through social media and other digital technology as well as billboards, she said.
“Surrounding school districts are experiencing the same struggle (as Washington County) with hiring professionals for school positions across the board,” Anderson acknowledged.
For that reason, she said, “it is typical and expected to recruit employees beyond the geographic boundaries of the school district’s community.”
The $56,987 minimum salary advertised by WCPS is more than the minimums paid by the Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County divisions. It’s even more than the minimum paid by Loudoun County, the affluent Washington, D.C., suburb bordering Clarke County to the east, a salary comparison recently prepared by CCPS administrators shows.
Through recent legislation called the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” the state is placing a priority on increasing teacher salaries in public schools, Anderson noted. Under the legislation, all Maryland teachers will earn a salary of at least $60,000 beginning July 1, 2026, she said.
Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Chuck Bishop said a billboard is “one advertising strategy that a school division might use to recruit teaching staff.” He mentioned that while traveling last year, he noticed a similar advertisement posted by a Florida school district.
Winchester Public Schools Public Information Officer Maggie Lien noted schools divisions “have the ability to recruit educators from all over the country. This is not something new.”
According to Lien, WPS receives the highest numbers of applicants from the four-state region.
“We will continue to recruit in these states and beyond as we seek to fill open positions in our division,” Lien said.
Educators say high stress levels, student behavior problems and inadequate compensation are causing many teachers nationwide to quit their jobs. They also say fewer people are choosing to pursue education as a profession. The combination is leading to a shortage of teachers around the country, and school divisions locally are trying to boost salaries to encourage teachers to stay.
Clarke County teachers received a 10% pay raise for the current fiscal year. CCPS is asking county supervisors to help fund another 7% raise for them beginning July 1. The salary for a first-year teacher is proposed to increase from $48,200 to $51,000.
Lien said, “With an anticipated 5% increase for all staff and an additional 2% increase for teachers, we are hopeful that new teachers starting out in Winchester Public Schools will make $51,681 in 2023-2024.”
Hummer pointed out that his proposed FCPS budget includes an average 6.8% pay raise for teachers, an average 5% raise for non-teaching staff and an increase in minimum pay for classified staff to $15 per hour. Starting pay for a first-year teacher in FCPS is $48,300, according to online information.
Winchester Star reporters Brian Brehm and Cormac Dodd contributed to this article.
You reap what you sow. Harass and badger teachers, disrespect and revile them, underpay them and overwork them, call them perverts and groomers, set up a governor's hotline to report them, censor them. So they quit. Not hard to figure out. They find greener pastures elsewhere. And I assure you, for teachers, there are much greener pastures outside of this little corner of Virginia.
So congratulations, Frederick County supervisors and others of your ilk. You've pulled off a real magic trick. Debased and devalued educators and education; driven good teachers away; dumbed down the schools; while simultaneously driving up teacher salaries and polishing the allure of unions.
If I was a teacher I'd be outta here.
A very small investment by Washington County Public Schools that does not require an administrative person to be hired to recruit teachers. Those boards run about $1500-$2500 a year.
