Although they’re smaller cows and they take some time to grow in size, once a person tastes the beef from a Belted Galloway, cattleman Gary Lantz says they’ll be a customer for life.
“Usually when they have the taste of a Belted Galloway, they don’t want any other beef,” said Lantz, who owns the Cannon Hill Farm in Mount Jackson.
Fourteen of Lantz’s cattle have been missing from the 300-acre farm for a couple of weeks, he said. The haul is about a $15,000 blow to Lantz’ business, in the costs of the livestock. A bull, which is valued at about $5,000, was also missing from the herd but was found returned on the farm in a different field and with different ear tags Thursday morning, Lantz said. There were no signs that the bull had hopped over the fence on its own, he added.
“The bull was one of the best on the East Coast,” Lantz said.
Because the missing cows are brood cows and intended for breeding, the farm is losing future cows for years to come, said Martha Lantz, Gary Lantz’s wife. And, because the beef is quality grade, when the calves of those cows are processed for the consumer, they are losing a chance of profits from selling it directly to the consumer, she added.
“I don’t want to overstate it, but for a small farm it’s a big deal,” she said.
Insurance doesn’t cover theft, Gary Lantz said, and it has never happened before to him.
It’s unclear when and how the cows and bull were stolen, he said, noting that the rustlers probably studied the schedule of when he and his helper were away and took the cattle during the day. But it could’ve been at night when the two were sleeping, Martha Lantz said.
Instead of a using a pickup truck and a small trailer to take the cattle one or two at a time, a large truck with a large trailer had to have been used to take all the cattle at once, she said. The average weight of a cow is about 1,100 pounds, with the bull weighing probably 2,000 pounds, she added.
The cows are tame and docile, and they could’ve easily been guided with a feed bin, Gary Lantz said. He’s checked with neighbors for the cattle but with no luck, and the animals didn’t leave through the fences, he said.
Because the cattle are so distinctive looking and rare, Gary Lantz said the rustlers likely have either hidden them in a remote location, taken them to a stock sale or sold them out of state.
“They look like an Oreo cookie,” Gary Lantz said, with their black rears and fronts, and white stripes going down the middle. They’re commonly known as “Belties,” Martha Lantz said.
At the cattle sales, which are locally set up by other farmers, sellers are taken at their word for owning the cattle before they are sold, even if they may not be, Gary Lantz said. Buyers can pay by cash or by check the day of or through the mail, he added. Because farmers likely aren’t familiar with Belted Galloways, the cattle will likely be processed as regular beef, not the quality tasting beef it actually is, Martha Lantz added.
Because the cattle have a little bit of a thicker coat, they are often prized possessions up north, Gary Lantz added, saying that the cows are likely pregnant with their next offspring so the seller could get another $500 to $600 per sale of each animal, if the deal is right.
“It’s quite a blow,” Gary Lantz said.
He explained it takes about three years for the cows and bull to go from conception to consumption, which is when his business will have fewer cows to sell. With 47 other Belted Galloways, different cow breeds and crops, his business will be all right, he said, just not quite as profitable.
On Saturday, Gary Lantz will begin weaning off the calves from the cows. A calf that is found to not have a mother because she was stolen likely will be stressed, but all right, he said. Kelp will be added to the calf’s diet to help increase its immune system.
Any cattle that are returned will have to be quarantined for some time so as not to spread any diseases to the other cattle on the farm. That’s part of the organic and humane certification process the farm undergoes, Lantz said. The bull is undergoing that now.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft, and Sgt. Kolter Stroop said they have some possible suspects in the case. He added that he can’t recall that many cattle being reported missing in his 10 years with the department.
Gary Lantz has taken measures to prevent the theft from happening again but declined to say what exactly because of the investigation and to not tip off any more cattle rustlers.
He is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the cattle rustlers. Call tips in to Gary Lantz at 540-333-0976.
