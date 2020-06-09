The Shenandoah County COVID-19 Task Force, which is made up of business leaders throughout the county, met with business owners online via Zoom on Tuesday to offer advice on the continual navigation of COVID-19.
The prudent themes of adjusting and being fluid remained strong from the speakers in the virtual town hall.
“We are focused on education and advocacy for our small businesses in Shenandoah County — what can we do, what can we provide? This has really been different for all businesses in the county. It’s been an interesting challenge for our task force,” David Hutton, chairman of the board of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, said to open up the call. “I really feel like to be successful through this, we need to listen to the needs and wants of our customers. They may need a different model than we’ve been using. Successful businesses will be those listening to their customers and can adjust and be fluid.”
Those in attendance heard presentations on economic development, cash flow, tourism and health and also heard possible plans in the works to open up schools within the county.
Economic developmentJenna French, the county’s economic development director, provided the economic outlook for the county, noting that her department has been “taking cues from the state.” With that, she shared research from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
French said data shows that COVID-19 could leave “many” Virginians out of work for several years.
“However, they anticipate about half of the displaced workers to be back to work by the end of this calendar year,” French said, attributing the data to the latest study from the Moody’s. Corporation. “There’s a lot of good coupled with bad with this.”
She went on to say levels for employment may not get back to the pre-COVID-19 level until around mid-2023. She said while that sounds bad, compared to the Great Recession of 2009, “it’s about half the time to make a recovery.” She said it took about 6 1/2 years to get back to normal employment levels after the Great Recession.
French pointed to opportunities to take advantage of during the pandemic, such as supply chains. She said there are possibilities of bringing companies that have been working overseas back to the local area.
She also pointed to the Accelerate Virginia program, which is aimed at growing data centers, software development and cloud computing. She also noted companies could acknowledge more telework opportunities.
“We’re very well positioned with things like an incredible quality of life, lower cost of living and strong schools across our area,” French said. “We see an opportunity now, and COVID has certainly shed a light on being able to work from anywhere.”
French said the opportunity to rescale some of the unemployed workforce remains a high priority through pursuing grants both through the state and federally. This also includes entrepreneurial opportunities for those wishing to start their own business.
“Leads here for Shenandoah County and throughout the valley have not slowed,” she said. “One of the things we expected was that when this outbreak hit was that economic development and leads would kind of come to a grinding halt. The good news is that’s not the case.”
French said there’s also a focus on working with agriculture in the region and how to help support increases in demand throughout the county and region.
Cash flow
Dennis Dysart, who serves as the president and CEO of First Bank of Virginia and is also head of the Economic Development Council for the county, told business owners they should evaluate the impact COVID-19 is having on their business right now and in the future.
The focus was on what profits look like and how that impacts your bank account.
“You should really be evaluating your cash flow across multiple timelines and scenarios,” he said. “We’re considering the timelines, the duration of the event and how severely someone is being impacted.”
Dysart said, “It’s really important to seek out third-party advice” — like bankers, utilizing the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, accountants and attorneys.
Dysart said quick decisions based on emotion could be harmful to any business, so third-party advice can be beneficial.
With that, he advised businesses to take challenges head-on and deal with the hard challenges first rather than putting them off until the end.
The first step with assessing cash flow right now, Dysart said, is to continue looking into Payroll Protection Program loans and working to find Small Business Administration loans.
Dysart said businesses should see if they have adjusted or renegotiated expenses where possible, such as deferring loan payments and negotiating rent, supply costs and payroll in addition to eliminating unnecessary payments while knowing the break-even of your business and knowing your cash reserves.
This, he said, will help with assessing future cash flow down the road.
In the long run, Dysart said future issues could include knowing that your business may not look the same, including the number and types of services, range of services, store sizes and employee numbers.
TourismBrenda Black, with Shenandoah County Tourism, said the area should see a boost in tourism as things start to pick back up as far as traveling goes.
“The good news is that people are going to travel,” Black said. “Right now, it looks like we’re having a little bit of an uptick and about 45% of people are starting to plan vacations and know exactly where they’re going to travel.”
Black noted the distance from home people have reported being willing to travel across the nation is about 520 miles, and 84% of that is traveling within the United States.
“They want to go to two different places — the great outdoors and the beaches,” Black said. “And we have the great outdoors. We’re positioned in a really good place.”
Black said the study, which came from Destination Analytics, indicated 74% of travelers will go to restaurants and about 55% will stay in hotels.
Black said travel trends show the most travel is set to take place in September, which is “nothing new to us.”
She said the county, the region and the state are working on new messaging going forward to welcome travelers to the region.
Black said there’s a possibility that the phase of travel in Virginia could be limited if Gov. Ralph Northam decides to keep things closed until the spread of the virus is gone.
“If Gov. Northam decides to wait until this thing is not spreading, that’s a very long time,” Black said. “To prepare for that, the new normal is businesses being part of the changes.”
Health
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, provided an update of the status of COVID-19 in Shenandoah County.
Statewide, Greene said, the number of cases is increasing and haven’t found its peak. He attributed that to the amount of testing being done throughout the state. He added that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been on a level of decline since around May 1.
In the district, Greene said the number of cases topped out on May 28 “after a long trend of increasing numbers.” Hospitalizations peaked in late May in the district while deaths peaked in early May, he said.
Greene noted that on Monday, a community testing operation of more than 300 tests was administered at the county fairgrounds.
In Shenandoah County, peaks have been throughout May and spikes could be seen with more tests being administered.
“It’s hard to find trends when you have smaller numbers,” he said. “But the rates appear to be dropping off.”
Greene said as far as businesses go, businesses with assembly lines should be more cautious because people tend to be closer together.
Greene said those businesses should look at their work plans to ensure people are spread out where possible. He also recommended anyone around others in an enclosed space wear at least a cloth face covering.
He again highlighted Phase Two rules of wearing masks, keeping numbers of guests under control and posting signage to help customers understand the rules.
He also noted that the health departments won’t be handling enforcement unless a matter is out of hand.
SchoolsMark Johnston, superintendent of Shenandoah County Schools, said the School Board has been looking at options that could help the schools reopen, which will have an effect on business owners and employees as well as customers.
Johnston said planning started when schools originally shut down in early March, and three scenarios remain in the planning process — opening with additional hygiene; remaining closed with virtual learning, and return with physical distancing and hygiene.
Johnston said the latter option is the most likely to take place.
He also noted a few trouble spots that the planners continue to look at, which include buses and classrooms.
The largest buses, Johnston said, are designed to hold 77 students. With physical distancing in place, he said, that number goes down to 13.
Classrooms typically host about 18-25 students, Johnston said, but physically-distanced classrooms would hold about half of that.
Johnston said he understands many students will not return to school as their parents or guardians will want to keep them home with health concerns, and he said they are preparing the best route to care for those students.
“If a family would prefer to continue with virtual learning, we’re going to ensure we accommodate that,” he said.
Johnston said the focus would be on accommodating from the youngest students up, as well as those with disabilities.
“We’re looking at models to having some students come in every day and some students coming in on a rotating basis,” he said.
That’s in addition to managing virtual care, Johnston said.
“We’re going to continue to work on these details,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.