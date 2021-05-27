State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) and Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Mount Jackson) are partnering with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to host a DMV Connect program on June 7-9 at the Town Office in Strasburg at 174 E. King St.
The DMV Connect program can conduct all DMV transactions, except vital records and testing. Available services include:
• Apply for or renew your ID card;
• Apply for or renew your driver’s license;
• Get a copy of your driving record;
• Obtain vehicle titles, license plates, decals, or transcripts;
• Order disabled parking placards or plates;
• Update your address in the DMV record;
• Update your voter registration address and/or organ donor status;
Services will be by appointment only and priority will be given to residents of the 26th Senate District and 15th House District.
Appointments will be available in 15-minute increments from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 until 4 p.m. each day.
To make an appointment, call Obenshain’s office at 540-437-1451 through June 4.
No walk-in service will be available.
