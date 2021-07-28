WINCHESTER — A six-month collaborative effort of local agencies has been helping employers better understand the process of hiring workers with disabilities.
Through a grant, the Virginia Division of Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Employment Commission, Northern Shenandoah Adult Education/LFCC, Virginia Career Works and Frederick County Public Schools worked through a Department of Labor Workforce Disability and Employment Bootcamp Project to develop and implement an “Empathy Interview Guide.”
The Winchester area was one of six teams to be chosen for the project, which has produced “very positive results,” according to Samantha Greenfield, a Job Placement Counselor with the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS).
According to project details, the team discovered possibilities for being better equipped to engage employers and eliminate confusion around the idea of hiring those with disabilities.
“Knowing that employers are not hiring people with disabilities was interesting, yet even more interesting than that was the realization that the challenge was even deeper,” the team wrote in its project.
“The team learned the benefits and techniques for building empathy to get inspired by the employers they hope to serve,” the team wrote. “The interview technique enabled the team to listen to employers to get new ideas about how to design for them. The team synthesized their learnings to identify patterns and surprising insights to inspire new opportunities for design. The team recognized that employers are used to being approached to make a hire rather than being approached by workforce to determine what they need.”
The exercise surfaced memories of identifying “whether the product I was trying to sell aligned with what the client needed,” illustrating how important it is to listen for needs that can be addressed rather than imposing a service that an employer may not need, one teammate said in the project details.
Roles for the empathy interview process were designated among Boot Camp teammates who then synthesized themes that stood out. The team interviewed five employers using a pre-defined list of questions. The team agreed to include empathy building as a practice going forward to consistently listen to employers’ needs.
Those needs included:
1. Effectiveness and receptiveness of the employers of the “Empathy” Interview style
2. The realization that a good way to serve employers is to have better prepared clients to present for consideration of employment
3. Have employers embrace alternative interview and portfolio/video methods
4. Employers have challenges with finding applicants that have the skills and abilities to multi-task/cross train
5. Some employers are getting an overwhelming number of applicants and many are not even qualified for the positions (shotgun approach)
The team concluded that forming the team was “an important first step.” The next step was actually conducting the empathy interviews.
“It’s no surprise team members were busy, and this project was one among many on everyone’s plates, but throughout the six months, the team continued to learn and grow and ended up developing a product that can help others enhance their business engagement and that can help the region work better with business more broadly,” the team concluded.
These empathy interviews, Greenfield said, come in the form of about 16 questions that start a discussion discussion with employers to get their thoughts and feelings about what they’re experiencing.
Greenfield said she was able to place 13 job seekers in July and called the empathy interviews “our newest, latest and greatest tool to connect with employers.”
“My message to employers would be that it doesn't hurt to pick up the phone and give us a call and to broadcast your job postings to local agencies as opposed to just posting them on Indeed,” she said. “A lot of times we have someone who can be a good fit with the support behind that person.”
