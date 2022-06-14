WOODSTOCK — A former Strasburg mayor has a July court hearing for not complying with a condition of his plea agreement in a DUI case from earlier this year.
Richard Orndorff Jr., 56, of Strasburg, is due in Shenandoah County General District Court on July 8 for failure to comply with the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, or VASAP, and violating his probation with a misdemeanor offense.
Orndorff was Strasburg’s mayor from 2016-2020, when he lost a bid for reelection.
Orndorff pleaded guilty on March 8 to a first-time drunken driving charge that was reduced from a second DUI offense in five years with a blood-alcohol level between .15 and .20. He received the DUI charge after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into the Strasburg Library in May 2019 during the Mayfest celebration. He was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax County for treatment of his injuries.
Orndorff pleaded guilty to the charge under an Alford plea, meaning he agreed with some but not all of the case’s facts and entered a plea deal to avoid a harsher penalty at trial. Orndorff’s court-appointed attorney previously said the testing for Orndorff’s blood-alcohol level could have been disputed but the deal was entered to not gamble on a 30-day mandatory minimum sentence if Orndorff was found guilty of the original charge.
As part of the plea agreement for the DUI charge, Orndorff received 120 days of incarceration, all suspended, and 12 months of unsupervised probation. Half of a $500 fine for the DUI charge was suspended, leaving a mandatory minimum $250 fine. He was referred to VASAP. He also surrendered his driver’s license in court for one year and was required to get an ignition interlock device if he requested a restricted driver’s license.
According to the summons issued to Orndorff for his non-compliance with VASAP, he had not returned intake/enrollment paperwork and has not made further contact with the Old Dominion ASAP in Winchester. The summons seeks to have his suspended sentence and suspended fine revoked.
Orndorff also pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of food stamps under $1,000 in March and had three other counts of unauthorized use of food stamps under $1,000 also dropped as part of the plea deal. Two additional counts of obtaining money — in amounts under $500 and $200 — were dropped.
The indictments state the food stamps or electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card offenses occurred on July 13 and July 25, 2017, and twice on Sept. 18, 2018. Shenandoah County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Hopchack previously declined to say what led to the food stamp charge but said the circumstances were not for Orndorff’s direct benefit. Orndorff’s attorney declined to say what led to the charge but stated the misuse of funds concerned Orndorff’s EBT card, not a Town of Strasburg credit card.
Orndorff was ordered to pay $338 to the Department of Social Services and is scheduled to return to Shenandoah County General District Court at 8:45 a.m. March 7 for the food stamps charge. If he does not receive any new charges in that period, the unauthorized use of food stamps case would be dismissed.
After Orndorff was arrested and released on the DUI charge, he was charged in October 2020 with misusing town and state money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.