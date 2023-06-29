The Frederick County GOP appears poised to draft a resolution about open primaries after some members noted on Tuesday that local Democrats were out voting in a June 20 state Senate primary to select the Republican nominee.
Several members of the Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC) said Democrats voted in last Tuesday's Republican primary held to select the GOP candidate for Virginia Senate District 1. Virginia voters don't register by party, and anyone can cast a ballot in an open Democratic or Republican primary in the state.
"It's obvious we are concerned about open primaries," one member said. "So we should prioritize, and I would also put election integrity up as one of the top things."
FCRC Chairman Ben Weber responded, "I think that's a great idea. In fact, would this committee be interested if we write up a resolution to that effect, saying that 'this is what we want to work towards' and then we can review it and send it to elected officials and candidates?' Several members indicated they would like to see that."
It's unclear what the resolution would say, but it would likely encourage state or elected officials to make changes to existing election laws.
Del. Dave LaRock, who lost the Senate District 1 Republican primary to Shenandoah County farmer Timmy French, spoke at the meeting and wrote in a June 20 Facebook post that he witnessed "the Democrats working to undermine our Republican Primary."
LaRock received 25.76% of ballots cast in the eight-way race to French's 33.09%, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Results are slated to be certified in early July.
Discontent simmered at Tuesday's meeting among some members regarding the recent open primary.
"How do we stop Democrats from voting in our Republican elections?" asked one woman at the meeting. "It was frustrating to watch this at the polls on Tuesday."
Virginia's new Senate District 1 — the result of a court-ordered redistricting process — includes the city of Winchester and Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties.
Weber noted that the Loudoun County Republican Committee urged its membership to vote in a recent Democratic primary.
(9) comments
Why shouldn't anyone vote in any election? Next thing you know, Republicans will insist on drug and racial purity tests before allowing people into the voting booth.
Too Funny. I can remember working a Democratic Primary years ago wondering why so many of my Republican neighbors were coming in to vote. I asked a few and they were quite candid in indicating they were attempting to elect and position the weakest Democratic candidate as the opponent to their Republican counterpart. This is nothing new but it is always good fodder for whimpering.
The law states that any registered voter may vote in either party's primary. Each party's primary winning candidate will face each other in the general election. Each voter then gets a chance to vote for the candidate again, unless the candidate behaves in a manner during the general campaign that causes the voter to lose confidence. This is a good system because the eventual winner must represent ALL people. There is never a question of election integrity - but there is a huge question of candidate integrity. When over half of the eligible voters do not vote the burden to select either the best candidate or the least dangerous falls to those of us who do vote. To protect the common good and to work to form a more perfect union where all are free and everyone's rights are protected it makes perfect sense that decent Americans weed out the worst politicians at the ballot box - beginning with the primary elections. The best way to drain the swamp is to never let the swamp put down deep roots in the first place. Both Democrat and Republican primaries served our region well in 2023. The adults in the room see this, but some of the folks who did not prevail are sure acting like sore losers with their toddler tantrums. But that's how a democracy works - you count the votes, accept and congratulate the winner, and go back to work.
This article (and the sore losers no doubt) failed to mention that VA law allows the parties to hold s caucus instead of primary elections. Caucuses are less expensive to the state and party than a primary. They are usually held on one day and the people who attend sign pledges that they will support the winner of the caucus. For some reason, the GOP chose to go with a primary. Now losers like LaRock are whining about it.
I remember having to sign a paper one time when I voted swearing that I would vote for candidate X that I was voting for at the time. Whatever happened to that? I think all the democrats who voted for Timmy French should have to vote for him in the general election. It's too bad that all you get to vote for is the "lesser" of two evils. You're still voting for EVIL.
You were participating in a caucus or convention, not a state-run primary. There is no such requirement for state-run primaries. The Republican Party in Virginia often choses to use a caucus or convention to pick its candidates, in part, so that its members are then free to vote in the Democratic primary. This time, it chose to select its candidate for the Virginia Senate via a state-run primary. That means that any registered voter was free to vote. This Fall, all registered voters may vote however they like in the general election.
That would have been at a caucus or mass meeting. How would that pledge be enforceable with a secret ballot?
B Well, well you're halfway correct about Timmy French. He is evil, but not necessarily the lesser of two evils. Timmy French is the far worse candidate for the local Frederick GOP voters this fall because Timmy French is the avowed money grabbing “socialist” he railed against in his campaign. Frederick County GOP voters got caught sleeping at the wheel with their apathetic voter turnout on primary day. They let MAGA infested Shenandoah County corner the GOP candidate pool by propping up their candidate with, as you like to say, a "pockets first" political campaign. Timmy French is a "socialist hog" posing as a fiscally conservative Republican. In his campaign speeches he professed that “he is for smaller government." Really!!! As a multi-millionaire, he has taken millions in taxpayer farm subsidies (all documented in public records). He wasn’t ashamed or hesitant to grab nearly $150,000 of free Paycheck Protection Program(PPP) handouts for his dairy either — all forgiven and placed firmly on the backs of the average working middle class taxpayer -- all for a multimillionaire who didn’t need it to begin with. But, as you like to call him a "pockets first" candidate, he is also a hands-out-first millionaire when it comes to accepting corporate welfare. How much more duplicitous can he be??? He is the zenith and apex of hypocrisy. Maybe more than a disguised liberal he is a neo-Pharisee--do as I say, not as I do. French calls for smaller government, but smiles with open arms when those government subsidy checks arrive. Timmy French is a man against a living wage or raising the minimum wage to help "support" a family, but he is all for taxpayer "support" for his milk prices. So, yes B-Weller you are right about Timmy French. He is a hypocrite and the Frederick County GOP got caught sleeping at the wheel. What are you all gonna do about it?
Turn about is fair play. They vote in ours, we vote in theirs. LaRock is a sore loser.
