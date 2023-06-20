Timmy F. French, a Shenandoah County farmer, won the Republican primary Tuesday to represent the new state Senate District 1.

As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, with nearly all precincts accounted for, French had received 5,489 total votes or 32.64% of the vote, according to unofficial results compiled by the Virginia Department of Elections.

The Washington Post announced French the winner with 6,657 votes and 36% of the vote with more than 95.8% of precincts reporting.

District 1 is made of the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren and Clarke and the city of Winchester.

French beat out seven other candidates and will face Democrat Emily Scott in the Nov. 7 General Election.

More on this story in Thursday’s Winchester Star.

B Weller
B Weller

Congratulations Mr. French.

I wonder if the democrats that voted for you in the primary will vote for you in the general election.

Doc Samson
Doc Samson

[thumbup]

Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

Voters rejected a slew of MAGAt candidates. That's a good thing.

The Pibbster
The Pibbster

Did a tsunami come through Shenandoah County yesterday or what?

Quick Glance at District 1 Senate GOP Primary #'s:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1dEbNpzKk87E0yuZ4BOXVYKX9ZnjineY_jrlh68qNqpg/edit?usp=sharing

* Please note registered voters were rounded off when I called and got the numbers this morning.

