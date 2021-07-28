Front Royal youngsters won’t be able to play in the Splash Pad for awhile.
Dry weather has forced the town to close the popular attraction and issue a call for voluntary water conservation measures.
The Town of Front Royal is asking all users of the municipal water system to conserve water because of reduced water flow in the South Fork of the Shenandoah River.
The town issued a press release Tuesday saying that the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork has dropped below 400 cubic feet per second or approximately 260 million gallons per day.
The town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures.
Voluntary water conservation practices include the following:
• Water shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from town water supplies before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m. (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one year old).
• Limit washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment to only once a week and only before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Anyone using a commercial vehicle wash facility does not need to follow these time restrictions.
• Wash private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
• Limit the operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled.
• Limit filling of swimming and/or wading pools. Filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.
• Serve drinking water in restaurants only if a patron requests it.
Other voluntary water conservation suggestions:
• Operate only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.
• Take short showers instead of baths.
• Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth.
• Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting tap run.
• Reduce all non-essential water usage.
• Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures.
If you have any questions about this voluntary water restriction, contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at 540-636-7474.
On July 16, the Town of Strasburg declared a Drought Watch Condition and encouraged all residents and businesses to begin voluntary water conservation measures.
