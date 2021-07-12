FRONT ROYAL — The Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department's carnival continues this week.
The carnival began Thursday and will run through Saturday next to Bing Crosby Stadium.
The carnival opens most days around 5 p.m. with the rides typically starting between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The department contracts with Snyder Amusements for the games and rides. The company sets the prices. Arm bands are $20 through the week and $25 on weekends.
In addition to the carnival, the annual event also features a parade. Lineup will begin on Stonewall Drive at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The parade steps off at 6 p.m.
And that's not all. Fireworks will take place on Thursday just after dark.
Come hungry. Food is offered for sale each day. You'll find hot dogs, hamburgers and the department's famous relish, which they sell by the pint for $4.
The firemen's carnival is one of the volunteer organization's biggest fundraisers of the year.
