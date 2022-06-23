A Front Royal community plans to hold an event on Saturday to dedicate the naming of a street after George E. Banks — the town’s first Black councilman and then mayor.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Edgemont-Scranton neighborhood and will feature live music, children’s activities and food. Banks’ widow Cornelia said Tuesday she plans to do the introduction. The Rev. Al Woods will give the invocation.
Bank’s niece Elisha Deneal will perform, followed by remarks from Bishop Carroll Baltimore. Town Councilwoman Letasha Thompson also is expected to attend. Gene Kilby will read about the history of the street naming. Ashley Taylor also will speak. Bobby G. and Friends will perform, followed by DJ Dec Coates and then The Special Occasions.
Neighborhood residents and community members campaigned for the renaming and brought their request to the Town Council. Council members voted in April to rename all of Scranton Avenue and part of Edgemont Avenue George E. Banks Avenue. Banks served as a council member for four terms from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and from July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996, and as mayor for two terms from July 1, 1996-June 30, 2000. Banks died Jan. 13.
