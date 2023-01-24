Warren County could act on a decades-old plan to open 240 acres of the former Avtex Fibers property to the community.
But the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority first needs to convey its ownership of the 240.7 acres to the county. The parcel lies along the Shenandoah River in Front Royal and makes up a majority of the larger EDA property.
The EDA Board of Directors recently agreed on a proposal to convey the 240-acre parcel, sometimes referred to as the Conservancy and Open Space Area, to the county. The EDA board also recommends that, along with taking ownership of the property, the county agrees to fulfill the goals outlined in The Avtex Fibers Conservancy Park Master Plan Report of 2000.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne said last week that an ad hoc committee, made up of directors Marjorie “Jorie” Martin and Scott Jenkins, spent most of 2022 studying several plans created since the late 1990s that suggested ways to reuse the conservancy area. The committee made its recommendation to the full board and Martin and Jenkins, along with Director of Economic Development Joe Petty, presented the proposal to the supervisors at a Jan. 10 work session.
The 2000 plan recommends opening up the parcel to recreational uses, which could include a trail.
“That’s certainly a logical thing to do,” Browne said of creating a trail. “If you’re gonna have a park, you’d probably make it part of that, a trail along the river.”
The creation of recreational amenities on the property also fits in with the EDA’s goal of attracting businesses and industries to Front Royal and the county, Browne has said.
“As part of our strategic plan there are properties we can develop and obviously we have different lands for them,” Browne said.
The EPA limits development of the conservancy site to open space and recreational use. The restrictions have posed challenges for the EDA when trying to market the property.
“If we can’t develop 'em, it’s better that it go to some entity — the town and the county – that can do something with it,” Browne said.
The county Department of Parks and Recreation manages parks and recreational facilities in the county and the town, Browne said. The county, with help from the community, built the Warren County Skyline Soccerplex, which includes a skatepark, on 25 acres of the former Avtex site.
But the remaining 240-acre conservancy area sat dormant for decades, taking a backseat to marketing sites for industrial and commercial development.
“I think it was a low priority of prior EDAs,” Browne said. “You obviously want to focus on economic development, and this is community development but, in our mind, this is a really appropriate thing to do with this property.”
County Administrator Edwin Daley said last week that all involved parties, which would include the EDA and the EPA, among others, and their legal counsel first need to draft documents required for the authority to convey the property. The proposal has not yet been put on a supervisors’ meeting agenda.
The county would need to own the conservancy parcel in order to develop “passive” recreational facilities such as trails on the property. The county also would need to own the property in order to apply for federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for trails, Daley said.
Avtex operated a synthetic fibers manufacturing plant until the late 1980s when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discovered the facility improperly disposed of waste, which contaminated groundwater and the river. The EPA listed the property as a superfund site. Avtex shut down its plant in 1989. The EPA started work to clean up the site with property owner FMC Corporation, which concluded almost 10 years ago. The EPA gave the EDA the green light to start marketing the former Avtex site with some limitations.
