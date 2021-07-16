You must meet my friend Ron Zirkle. He’s the living, loving definition of goodness.
I could write a book on his countless Christlike qualities, but a brief experience in Woodstock last week sums him up perfectly. Ron is the kind of friend who serves others so well, so completely, that his kindness is always proactive.
Consider this — most of us are willing to react to needs. The elderly neighbor’s driveway needs shoveling, a coworker is raising money for cancer research, a friend from church needs help moving across town. Somehow through decades of being a you-first friend, Ron has taught himself to be ahead of needs and to rely on divine whispers for help.
He's there before the call, smiling before we have a clue just how badly we need it, and lifting us up before we know we're sinking. He’s quietly and constantly asking heaven, “Who will need me today? Who needs a card? Fresh fudge? A friend?”
In a sacred sense, it’s as if Ron opens doors literally and figuratively for people before they even know they need the help.
On Sunday I texted Ron after church to let him know my wife Kodi and I would be stopping by to help him with a quick project. At the time it was sunny, blazing hot, and the Virginia air was so thick we thought we’d taken a wrong turn and driven into the Amazon jungle.
Moments before we arrived he replied. “Pull into the garage … Please & thank you!”
We’ve been to his home often but never seen his car parked on the street. He parks in the garage and uses a door from there into his house. Once inside we asked about the text. His answer?
Because he knew Kodi was coming and it was so hot and stuffy, he thought she’d appreciate parking in the garage.
Seems simple, right?
Think of it!
Ron went back out to his car to pull it onto the street simply to make my wife’s experience visiting a bit more enjoyable.
We stayed an hour and as always enjoyed every laugh, every anecdote, and the lovely life lessons he never realizes he’s teaching. Then, as we said goodbye, we saw the sun had taken a nap and suddenly it was raining. “See Kodi?” He humbly smiled. “You got to avoid the rain too.”
Much ado about nothing?
Hardly.
There’s no such thing as inconsequential kindness. I believe this good man has seen and served so many so often that heaven gives him more opportunities every day than most of us could catch in a year.
He’s so good, so generous, so thoughtful, that he doesn’t have to even choose kindness anymore. It’s branded on his heart and wired into his soul.
In so many ways Ron Zirkle is the man I want to become. In a world where pure kindness is nearly extinct, he nobly carries on the tradition. He is truly the living, loving definition of goodness.
Maybe we can all be a little more like Ron.
