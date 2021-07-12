The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will host a webinar at 7 p.m. July 21 to share information about the feasibility study for a proposed rail-trail project in the Shenandoah Valley.
DCR is evaluating the conversion of an inactive Norfolk-Southern railroad segment into a 48.5-mile multiuse recreational trail. The trail would link the towns of Broadway and Front Royal, passing through the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren.
During the webinar, DCR will share results of a public survey about the project. More than 8,000 people responded to the online survey, which was administered by VDOT.
Registration is required. Register at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/shen-rail-trail.
The webinar will be via GoToWebinar. A recording will be made available later on DCR’s website.
DCR is conducting the feasibility study with technical assistance from VDOT and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
For more information, visit https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockingham,_shenandoah_and_warren_counties_-_rail_trail_study.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.