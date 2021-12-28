Glory be to God! How fortunate we are to live in a small town and community that joins together to make our Christmas as memorable like this one this year. The town, fire department, rescue squad, police department, churches and individuals that organized the parade and seeing that Santa welcomed the children of our wonderful town.
We are grateful to have had perfect weather for the parades, caroling, lighting the tree and all the other activities we are enjoying in 2021! Thanks!
Praise the Lord! Hallelujah. Amen. Amen.
Eva Mae Pifer, Strasburg
