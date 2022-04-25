Editor:
During World War II, when someone told Joseph Stalin about the pope's desire for peace, Stalin merely wanted to know how many army divisions the pope commanded.
Today, another merciless dictator mocks at humanitarian efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of sick, wounded, and starving Ukrainians from places like Mariupol. Current American, NATO, and United Nations leaders, dominated by fear and self-interest, are too weak to back up their calls for evacuation corridors with force, the only thing Russian leadership understands.
For an example of strong humanitarian leadership, we look back to Indian activist, politician, and spiritual leader, Mohandas Gandhi, called "the Mahatma," or "great-souled one" (a title he disapproved).
Saddened by the violence that erupted in the 1940s between Hindus and Muslims, leaving hundreds of thousands dead, he announced that he would begin "the fast unto death," a hunger strike that would not end until the fighting ended. When word got out that Gandhi was indeed dying, the violence stopped, so great was the respect the warring factions had for him.
Real humanitarian leadership lays its life on the line. The world is crying for it.
John Clem, Edinburg
