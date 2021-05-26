MIDDLETOWN — Lord Fairfax Community College announced Tuesday that the in-state tuition rate for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain the same as it has been since 2018.
The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour — keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.
Further, the State Board maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which is $354.10 per credit hour. More than 90 percent of students in the 23-college state system are Virginia residents.
The State Board’s decision comes as G3 Scholarship funding becomes available. G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) Scholarships cover tuition and fees for students who qualify for state financial aid and who are taking select programs in the most in-demand industries – early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades.
Available to lower- and middle-income students, the G3 program is a last-dollar scholarship, which means that when combined with other financial aid, it can bring the cost of tuition down to zero.
Learn more about G3 Scholarships at www.lfcc.edu/g3. Explore all of LFCC’s programs and other funding opportunities at www.lfcc.edu/explore.
