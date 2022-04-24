Kathy Alsberry Temple, the first person to graduate from Lord Fairfax Community College during its inaugural commencement ceremony in 1972, was presented with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award during the college’s Educational Foundation’s recent appreciation luncheon.
The youngest of 11 children, Temple attended Sunset Hill Elementary, a school for Black children in Strasburg as education was still segregated at that time. She is now on the alumni committee of the school. She graduated in 1970 from Strasburg High School.
Graduates at the 1972 ceremony were called alphabetically, and with her maiden name being Alsberry, she was first in line. After earning an associate degree in secretarial science, Temple went on to have a successful 27-year career at IBM, beginning in the typing pool and advancing to become an award-winning manager. After retiring, she returned to LFCC, and in 2012, graduated with a degree in liberal arts. She then transferred to Eastern Mennonite University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management in 2014.
“It was a very pleasant surprise [to learn about the alumni award], and it still seems surreal to me,” Temple said as she accepted her plaque from LFCC President Kim Blosser. “Being selected is truly an honor and a blessing. I did not get here alone.”
She paid tribute to many family members and mentors, including her parents, Roberta and Jordan Alsberry; her late husband, Harry Thomas Temple Jr.; and several employees of LFCC: sociology and human services professor Larry Friedenberg, who was her adviser during her second stint at the college, the late math professor Evan Humbert, and Agnes Creasy, the college’s word processor, who was Temple’s work-study supervisor.
