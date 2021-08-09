Mary Jane Barb Sager, 84, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Steve Povlish will officiate.
Mrs Sager was born November 21, 1936, in Mt. Jackson, daughter of the late Daniel S. Barb and Mary H. Funkhouser Barb. She was a 1955 graduate of Triplett High School. She formerly worked at People’s Drug Store in Edinburg and retired from Creekside Plain and Fancy in Edinburg. She was a member of St. Mary’s Pine Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson and a lifetime member of Edinburg Fire Company Ladies Auxilliary. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Barb.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Eugene Kirby Sager whom she married on April 6, 1957; son, Dwight E. Sager and wife Sheryl of Mt. Jackson; daughter, Debbie E. Gochenour and husband Gerald of Woodstock and two grandchildren, Eugene Preston Sager and wife Jessica of Mt. Jackson and Dana Gochenour and friend, Benjamin of Woodstock.
Pallbearers will be Jay Ross, Michael Clem, Dennis Shillingburg, M. K. Getz, Dale Hansberger and Jamie Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Edinburg Fire Company Ladies Aux.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edinburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 11, Edinburg, VA 22824 or St. Mary’s Pine Lutheran Church, C/o Sandy Estep, 1823 Georgetown Road, Mt. Jackson, VA. 22842. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com. Friends may also sign the guest book from 9-5 Monday at Valley Funeral Service.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
