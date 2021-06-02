WOODSTOCK — Help is available for Shenandoah County residents who are struggling to pay for housing expenses. Unlike other current programs, applicants do not need to prove the hardship is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board awarded Faithworks, Inc. with $50,277 for Phase 38 of the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program to provide rent, mortgage, and motel assistance to families.
Faithworks is partnering with several local organizations including United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Valley Assistance Network (VAN) program to help administer the funds for Shenandoah County. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 25 or until the money runs out.
To receive help with their rent or mortgage payment, households must meet the following eligibility criteria:
• be a resident of Shenandoah County;
• complete an application.
If approved for assistance, the money will be sent directly to the landlord or mortgage company.
Applicants for Shenandoah county should submit an online request for assistance on United Way’s website: https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/current-assistance-programs.
Paper applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Shenandoah County Department of Social Services, 494 N. Main St. in Woodstock. Those without access to the internet or people who need assistance filling out the application can call 540-773-3178 to schedule an appointment.
Applications are also available at Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter and Family Promise of Shenandoah County. Through the grant, Faithworks is also able to provide food and motel vouchers to residents enrolled with Family Promise.
In April, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, the board chair of the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program for Winchester and Frederick County, also began administrating EFSP funding for Clarke and Shenandoah counties.
The local board awarded the full grant amount eligible for Shenandoah County to Faithworks, a nonprofit based in Winchester that provides housing assistance to residents throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Faithworks was the only agency to apply for the funding.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is a federally funded program administered by FEMA. The program was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service organizations.
“We are thankful to the United Way for stepping in to manage the EFSP program and getting these funds allocated quickly to meet our community’s needs. It is a real testament to their commitment to our community”, said Beth Delullo, director of the Shenandoah County Department of Social Services, who also serves on the EFSP local board.
