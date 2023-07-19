Coffee lovers in Strasburg searching for a place to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, along with friendly conversation and a relaxing atmosphere during the summer, don’t have to go far. The Porch, formerly known as Melody’s Porch, offers the perfect blend for its community in more ways than one.
Sherry McCarley has always loved coffee. For the longest time, she remembers her mother and brother discussing the idea of owning their own coffee shop, but it was just a fleeting thought until recently. Then her brother, Greg McCarley, moved back to Strasburg in 2021 after traveling the world and enjoying eclectic coffee shops, and that dream became a reality.
“I originally partnered up with a young lady named Melody, and we decided to create this porch called Melody’s Porch, in this cafe space. Melody [later] transitioned out, while I stayed and continued forward, while slowly expanding the team and offerings,” Greg McCarley explained.
The Porch is now under new management thanks to Greg’s sister.
“I was already working someplace else, but when [Greg] said he wanted me to help take over, I was all for it. He already had a great start,” Sherry McCarley said.
McCarley said she’s loved the cafe since day one and has no plans of making any changes. Instead, she hopes to offer alternative options like food — but that’s looking to the future. Presently, she is learning the ropes while working alongside a creative staff who she said inspires her daily.
Bailey Langston, a high schooler who joined the barista staff this summer, said it is her first job and she’s still learning the ins and outs of the cafe. But she is getting to the point where she is comfortable working by herself, which is a big step for her.
“I love helping the customers and working with the other girls,” she said. “It’s just such a great atmosphere. It’s always fun to come to work, when the music is turned on, and you know you’re going to have a good day.”
Langston is most grateful for learning to be part of a team and communicate with coworkers.
Ellie Scott, a full-time teacher and part-time barista, enjoys nothing more than a good cup of tea. So, she applied for the position to share her love with the community.
“If I’m here, my free box of tea is out for the taking,” she said.
Scott, who admitted she needed a little extra income to supplement her lifestyle, was a customer first but is now delighted to work alongside the staff.
“It’s as fun as it looks from the outside for sure,” she said. “Sometimes you’re like ‘oh, this place is so fun; it must be nice to work here,’ and then you do and it’s not so fun. That’s not how it is here.”
For staff and customers alike, The Porch is a fun place to spend a warm summer’s day. Surrounded by colorful murals and art, plants and a plethora of books, The Porch welcomes customers to order a Thai Milk Tea with brown sugar tapioca boba or a scoop of Hersey’s ice cream. And there’s no Wi-Fi, so conversation is encouraged.
The Porch had always been a hangout for Jessica Seibel and her daughter.
“We’ve each had our enjoyment out of this place,” Seibel said. “I mean, we would just spend hours out here just sitting, drawing together.”
When she saw an ad posted on Facebook in 2022, she joined the growing staff. This was a perfect move for the Sandy Hook Elementary School paraprofessional as it gives her a way to spend her summers.
“I’m not as creative as some of the girls here, but my favorite thing to do is draw on the coffee sleeves. I make sure I put our name on them and always add a little doodle, especially matching to the season.”
Sherry hopes in the future the cafe will add a kitchen, where she can share her passion for baking — especially cupcakes.
In the meantime, The Porch is blending delicious cups of Cordial Coffee for customers while creating a friendly environment. The staff said they’ve met some unique characters over the years. From those simply looking for a cup of joe to customers stopping for rest with their campers, every day brings a new sense of vitality to the cafe.
Local artist and barista Regina Mata has been with The Porch since its founding. Like her coworkers, Mata contributes her creativity to the cafe, using graphic design skills to create T-shirts, stickers and other merchandise.
“I tell a lot of people that come through here, what we wanted to aim for was an oasis. A place for relaxation. A breath of fresh air, with lots of plants and flowers to help achieve just that,” she said.
Mata added that transitioning to new management was smooth and the vibe has been maintained — which she believes is important to customers.
It made sense for Sophia Moeller to join the staff this summer, as a majority of her family works next door at The New Star Market.
“It’s been a good blend of moments for me,” she said. “I especially like that it is really relaxed and chill.”
At the end of the day, The Porch prides itself on offering a unique culture. Scott said having a business like The Porch in a rural community is important as it allows for experiences one might only receive in larger cities.
The dog-friendly cafe not only offers pup-cups, but a wide variety of menu options such as loose-leaf tea, bubble tea and ice cream. Popular items include the Strawberry Milk Tea and Black Raspberry milkshakes.
To encourage her staff, Sherry inspires them to seek creativity wherever they can find it. From creating personalized menu boards to new beverages, being true to one’s self is vital to the success of any business model. Just ask 10-year-old Ava Taylor, who can be found working behind the window, doing a little bit of everything for scoops of ice cream.
“The cafe is like a grandmother’s porch; a family porch. They come here really just to have a good time and when they leave, they always want to come back,” Greg said.
The Porch is located at 2936 John Marshall Hwy and is open seasonally, April through December 31, Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
