MIDDLETOWN — Super Bowl LVII champion Nazeeh Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs will be grand marshal of Middletown's Fourth of July parade and former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis will be a special guest, Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV announced Thursday.
Italian Touch restaurant in Middletown was thanked for helping make their appearances possible.
Johnson is a 2016 graduate of Frederick County's Millbrook High School, where he was a standout player. He was a walk-on at Marshall University and started four seasons for the Herd before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a key special teams’ contributor for the Chiefs on their path to winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. In May, he served as co-sports marshal of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester.
Portis played college football for the Miami Hurricanes and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He was best known for being the starting back for the Washington Redskins and "the colorful characters he would portray in interviews," the announcement states. Portis is a two-time Pro Bowler and was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002.
Other guests for the parade will be former Washington Redskins kicker and Super Bowl champion Mark Moseley and the soon-to-be-named Miss Virginia 2023.
"The sports figures are great to have in a small town like this and the kids just love seeing them," said Italian Touch owner Danny Brereton. "Italian Touch wants to do our part and make that happen."
Middletown's Fourth of July Parade, which is the only local Independence Day parade, will make its way from Laurel Ridge Community College, down Main Street, starting at 5 p.m. on July 4.
