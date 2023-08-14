Have you ever had the urge to smash your computer to smithereens or hear what it sounds like when you and a handful of your besties simultaneously throw some wine glasses at a wall? Maybe you have some pent up frustrations that might be quashed by splattering copious amounts of paint around a room while your favorite playlist blares in the background.
At Wreck It Rage Roomz, located at 809 N. Loudoun St. in the Northside Shopping Center in Winchester, you can reserve a space to let your inhibitions go and let it all out. Smash sessions allow people 10 years old and up to throw, hit and crush objects large and small. Equally as popular are splatter sessions that encourage people of all ages to make a mess flinging paint.
Owners Danny and Michelle McMillan urge you to come have a catharsis. They can help you customize a rage room package that literally hits the mark.
“I’d like people to know we’re here,” Michelle said. “We really want to give the community something different to do and provide stress relief.”
Weapons of destruction and objects to obliterate are provided for smash sessions. Washable nontoxic paint is provided for flinging during splatter paint sessions, along with paint brushes and ketchup bottles.
The bigger the mess, the better! Wreck It Rage Roomz employees are ready to suit you up for safety and pick up after you, so that you can wreck it and leave things physically and mentally behind.
While the notion of a rage room might initially sound destructive and violent, the business was born out of compassion, empathy and heart. Michelle explains that one of her children had a teenage friend who had a lot of anger.
The young lady had been acting out at home and felt destructive urges “to break furniture and that sort of thing,” Michelle said. “We took her to a rage room in Woodbridge and told her she could take out her anger there.”
It was a smashing success, according to Michelle. “When we left there, the girl said she felt wonderful. And we told her we would bring her back whenever she felt like she needed to let go of pent up frustrations,” Michelle added. “Now, she is like the person she was before the anger emerged.”
Realizing the positive effect rage rooms can have for some people, Danny and Michelle decided Winchester could use one. Danny has a business hauling junk, with a ready supply of smashables. In fact, he says the junk he had been picking up had started to accumulate.
“I had to throw a lot of it away and it felt like a huge waste,” he said. With Wreck It Rage Roomz, “things get a sort of second life this way. We still throw away the smashed parts, but it feels like we’re giving things added life.”
Michelle has dedicated her life to working with people who have special needs and with children. The couple’s business acumen, willingness to try new things, people skills, and urge to have purpose, all merged to create Winchester’s Wreck It Rage Roomz.
The clever name came courtesy of the young lady who benefited from the trips to Woodbridge.
Wreck It Rage Roomz opened in November 2022. This being their first year of business, the McMillans are identifying patterns when it comes to the types of packages people like to buy and what customers want.
There have been birthday parties, bachelor parties and people who come in just looking for some fun. Summer camps, school groups and other organizations have enjoyed sessions focused on fun.
On the flip side, there have been ample customers coming in to deal with grief. “We have had people come in who have lost loved ones to death or suicide who have used the smash room to deal with things,” Michelle said.
Smashers can bring in objects to destroy if they choose. “Someone brought in a dresser once with some friends to destroy. She wanted to leave it, and whatever it was associated with, in the past. You never know what destroying a piece of furniture can do for someone,” Michelle elaborated.
She notes that a woman who was dealing with divorce came with friends in tow in addition to framed mementos to smash to smithereens. Each room has a camera so that the McMillans can monitor each smash or splatter paint session for safety. Michelle said her own emotions were all over the map watching the women destroy the frames. She went from laughter to sadness and back to being upbeat again just watching the women’s experience.
If it’s any indication how intense things can get, the concrete floor in the smash room was smooth when Wreck It Rage Roomz opened less than a year ago, and is now so pock-marked it looks a bit like the face of the moon.
You don’t have to bring your own smashables to the rage room, though. Danny’s got you covered. He says junk needs are met through donations, auctions, junk removal, thrift stores and other sources, like Italian Touch restaurant that gives the rage room glass bottles.
Danny can usually fulfill (reasonable) requests if someone wants to destroy a particular small appliance, piece of furniture, mirrors and more. “We’ve had all kinds,” he said. “One time a man wanted us to get toilets. I shied away from that one. It just didn’t sound clean. So, I had to say no to that one!”
One of the coolest smash sessions the McMillans witnessed was seeing a guy destroy the bowling ball he brought in. Danny now has his eyes out for bowling balls and has added them to the mix of junk patrons can attack.
Breaking apart a bowling ball, computer monitor, tires, furniture and glassware requires weapons of destruction. The rage room has a bucket of bats, golf clubs, sledgehammers and crow bars to wield.
Since shrapnel flies and floors get covered with sharp debris, Wreck It Rage Roomz asks patrons to wear thick soled shoes, long pants and long sleeves. A safety visor and thick, padded work gloves are provided.
On the softer side of things, folks enjoying paint splattering sessions are outfitted in disposable micro-porous head to toe jumpsuits and visors. Splatter session-goers get to take home a 10 by 12-inch canvas that features whatever paint happened to land on surface during the flinging frenzy.
A cellphone holder enables customers to record their session for keeps. Bluetooth speakers allow people to blast their own music.
The simplest smash session, The Fender Bender, features glassware smashing. More objects, like appliances and small furniture, get thrown into the mix with the Wreck It package that allows you to get “moderately destructive.” The big shebang, with an emphasis on bang, is the Five Car Pile Up. With that you get to whale on everything included in the Wreck It package, plus something extra-large like glass tables, furniture, big mirrors or appliances.
You can smash alone or with a group. Check out the website for duration of sessions and rates. You can even “give the gift of rage” by purchasing gift cards.
Splatter Paint packages can accommodate slightly larger groups than smashing sessions and welcome all ages. Birthday perks like cake, pizza and T-shirts are included in Birthday Party Splatter Paint sessions.
Wreck It Rage Roomz is open every day and evening except on Monday. For details or to Make a reservation, visit wreckitrageroomz.com.
