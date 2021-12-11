The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the Virginia Department of Health’s Northwest Region, the department announced late on Thursday.
The Northwest Region comprises the health districts of Lord Fairfax, Central Shenandoah, Blue Ridge, Rappahannock-Rapidan and Rappahannock.
Further information on where the case was identified was not made available to local health department staff, said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
“VDH doesn’t usually release [details],” Greene said on Friday. “Because of a single case, it might be easy to identify the person and we don’t want that to happen.”
The case is the first one reported in Virginia, Greene said.
“No surprise, it was inevitable,” he said.
The omicron case was identified in a sample from an adult resident of the Northwest Region “who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel, during the exposure period,” a VDH news release says.
The variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November and may spread more easily than other variants, including delta, the release says.
“At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with Omicron,” the release says.
To date, the variant has been identified in 22 U.S. states or jurisdictions including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.
“It looks like omicron is extremely contagious,” Greene said. “But as to whether it creates severe disease … remains to be seen.”
“Right now,” Greene said, “the big enemy is still delta.”
Greene said said preparing for omicron will require using the same methods as avoiding becoming sick from delta.
“You know, vaccination being first,” he said.
Beyond that, Greene said that masking and social distancing in settings where people might not be vaccinated are also proven ways of protecting against illness.
“Just please get the vaccine,” Greene said. “There are people that are dying who don’t need to … and it’s very sad.”
As of Friday, the Lord Fairfax district reported three consecutive days of high case counts according to the VDH’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
On Wednesday, the district added 194 new cases, on Thursday 205 cases and on Friday 197 cases. The district has a seven-day average of 154 new daily cases.
Though the dashboard reflects cases only as they’re reported to the VDH and not necessarily when they occurred, the last three days’ totals reflect a recent uptick in cases, hospitalizations and deaths around the area and statewide that started in mid to late November.
Virginia also reported high numbers of cases over the last three days, with 2,850 reported on Wednesday, 3,074 on Thursday and 2,848 on Friday for a seven-day average of 2,496 new daily cases.
Wednesday’s report of 2,850 cases was the highest the state had added in one day since adding 2,886 new cases on Oct. 7.
Likewise, the health district’s 194 cases added on Wednesday were the highest since the district added 207 cases on Sept. 22. That report of 207 cases remains the highest the district has seen since the dashboard reported 322 cases on Jan. 28.
Hospitalizations and deaths have also been rising around the area, with 11 hospitalizations reported to the dashboard on Thursday and four on Friday, bringing the district’s seven-day average to five as of Friday.
The Lord Fairfax Health District also reported one new death Wednesday, two on Thursday and three on Friday.
In the last three days, the district added three deaths in Warren County, two in Clarke and one in Frederick.
Warren added six hospitalizations, Page and Shenandoah each added four and Frederick added two.
Frederick reported 239 new cases, Shenandoah 106, Warren 94, Page 68, Winchester 60 and Clarke 29 over the three-day period.
Area public schools are also reporting new cases among their staff and students.
As of Friday, Clarke County schools are reporting four active student cases at the high school and one at the middle school, plus one staff case at each of the county’s two elementary schools.
Six students are under self-quarantine from the high school, six from Boyce Elementary and four from the middle school.
An active case constitutes a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who is still contagious and under isolation, the school division’s online COVID dashboard explains.
Self-quarantine defines a person who has had contact with someone who has a known case of COVID-19.
On Friday, Shenandoah schools were reporting 26 active student cases (seven at W.W. Robinson Elementary; four at Honey Run Elementary; three each at Sandy Hook Elementary, Strasburg High, Central High and Mountain View High; two at Signal Knob Middle and one at Peter Muhlenberg Middle) along with one staff case at W.W. Robinson.
Winchester schools were reporting 21 student cases and six staff cases as of Wednesday. John Handley High and Daniel Morgan Intermediate each reported six student cases, John Kerr Elementary five, Daniel Morgan Middle three and Garland R. Quarles Elementary one. Two staff cases were reported at Quarles and one each at Handley, Daniel Morgan Middle, John Kerr and Central Administrative Support Services.
The district also reports 75 students under self-quarantine, most of them at Daniel Morgan Intermediate (27), John Kerr (18) and Handley (11) and one staff member at Quarles.
Warren County’s school system, which keeps a week-long count of cases at its online dashboard, added three cases on Friday, seven on Thursday, two on Wednesday and five each on Tuesday and Monday, contributing to a total of 27 active student cases and six staff cases, along with 84 students and two staff under self-quarantine.
Most students are self-quarantining from Morrison (19), Barbour (11) and Skyline High (10).
Frederick schools also keep a daily scrolling count of cases, reporting 16 new cases as of Friday morning, 21 on Thursday, 10 on Wednesday, 29 on Tuesday and 36 on Monday for a total of 112 over five days.
Of those, 94 are student cases and 18 are staff cases.
(7) comments
I thought Brandon said last summer he had a plan to stop the virus? Anyone seen it yet?
How is a doctor a shill for Big Pharma? Oh, because he suggests the most efficacious treatment currently?
How sad for you, Shaw.
Thank you for posting mis-infomation under a psuedonym. That makes it all more believable..[rolls eyes}
" ... for those who have taken the COVID "vaccine" that IS NOT a vaccine, and offers no immunity against COVID variants, but does offer the ADE phenomenon which pretty much messes up their immune system ... "
Bunk.
Dun DUN DUN....and yet we are still okay. Democrats pumping blame because they got no answers. Just like in New York and California...single party states that shoul dbe able to vote away every ailment of mans...BUT DONT. Hmmm, how can that be.
@Kohen - C'mon, man! Brandon's gonna make it ALL BETTER, dontchaknow? The virus, crime, inflation... pretty sure it's all Trump's fault! [alien]
Why live in reality when you can proudly wallow in party propaganda, laughing, mocking, and deriding those who dare to question state authority?
Amazing to see true conservatives/libertarians are the new counter-culture! Now all the "rebellion music" of my youth makes sense! [lol]
you don’t have to be vaccinated. Winchester has a Covid unit with great nurses. They’re making fantastic overtime money. They’ll take good care of you.
you don’t have to be vaccinated. Winchester has a Covid unit yet with great nurses. They’re making fantastic overtime money. They’ll take good care of you.
