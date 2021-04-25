WOODSTOCK — Tyler Lockette said Shenandoah Valley Adult and Teen Challenge saved his life.
And without volunteers, Lockette, a Winchester resident, might not have gotten the help that he needed when he found the program, which helps men, women and teenagers battle addiction.
Fifteen nonprofit organizations, including Shenandoah Valley Adult and Teen Challenge, gathered in front of the Historic Woodstock Courthouse on Friday to recruit volunteers who are vital to the success of their missions. The Community Volunteer Fair was sponsored by the Shenandoah County Chamber’s Nonprofit Council.
“These organizations really need volunteers,” said Marla Boulter, chairperson of Nonprofit Council with the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. “The volunteer community here is fairly robust. A lot of the volunteers are seniors, so COVID’s been particularly hard for both volunteers and organizations.”
Judy Douglas, who serves as the chair of the board of directors for the organization Shenandoah SEARCH, said their group home that serves high-functioning, intellectually challenged adults is funded through a thrift shop, which is run by volunteers.
“Our store has a manager, but everything is done by volunteers. So, we need volunteers to help sort donations, price them, put them out on the floor, help customers, run cash registers — pretty much everything to help run the store,” she said. “That home would not exist without the efforts of our thrift store. So, getting volunteers is wonderfully needed. We’re hurting for help. We could open up more if we had more volunteers. We’re a little behind, but we’ve been able to get some grants to help us keep the group home going, which has been wonderful.”
Other volunteer opportunities, like those with Shenandoah Valley Adult and Teen Challenge, consist of cleanup and hands-on efforts.
“We have 15 acres and multiple buildings (in two locations), so there’s always work to be done,” said Rev. John M. Franich, founder and president of Shenandoah Valley Adult and Teen Challenge. “Right now, we’re installing a heating and air conditioning system in our men’s home and our women’s home needs some sealing and painting. All of those types of things in addition to mentoring, for those interested.”
Some organizations, like SEARCH, have been around the area for decades. Others, like Big Brother Big Sister, are relatively new.
Big Brother Big Sister, while a well-known organization, has only been operating a pilot program in Shenandoah County for the last three years. The program creates one-to-one matches between adults and children between ages 6 and 14 within communities
Last year, with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in place, many pairs met virtually or through letters.
Volunteering means committing for weekly visits for a year.
Area residents looking to find their niche in the volunteering community had plenty of choices and opportunities Friday to visit with several organizations.
Those participating organizations had tables set up around the courthouse square, consisting of literature about their programs, sign-up sheets and sometimes even some treats or fun games.
Some in search of opportunities were looking to add some community projects to their prospective college applications or finding kid-friendly opportunities while others were looking to fill their newly retired days with something new.
“I recently retired, and it was sudden. I was very sick and now I’m healthy after some surgeries, so I need a reason to wake up in the morning,” said Woodstock resident Paula Turley, who found out about the event from a friend at church. “ I think I had a reason to wake up this morning. I moved here a year and a half ago, so I don’t know too many people in the community. I want to meet people and see what’s out there that I can get involved in.”
For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit http://www.shenandoahcountychamber.com/Nonprofit-Council.
