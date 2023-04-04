Over the last nine years, Phoenix Project has been steadily growing and expanding its staff and services to victims of domestic violence. The Front Royal nonprofit recently announced the addition of a sexual assault victim advocacy program.
“When we first started, we had limited funds and limited staff,” explained Executive Director Tammy Sharpe, a victim advocate for nearly 20 years who has been at the helm of the organization since it was created in 2014. After two years of “applying for every grant” and seeking donations from local businesses and the community, Phoenix Project received a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services. That grant, paired with general funds approved by the organization’s board to fill in the gap, has made the program possible, she said.
“It wasn’t enough to say that we serve sexual assault victims, which we always have, we needed a designated program. We needed a designated full-time staff person to head up that program, to provide the services, and we have that now,” she said, noting that Aliyah Gill will oversee the program. “She’s fully trained and ready to go. Now we want to let the community know that we have these services.”
The new program offers the organization another way to do what it does best, provide support and a voice for abuse victims.
“In situations where there is violence, their choices have been taken away. Someone has tried to control them and so giving that control back, and empowering them to use their voice, pretty much sums up what advocates do,” said Sharpe, explaining that local agencies, including law enforcement, the courts, and social services, have all been involved in the organization’s efforts to get the program funded and will provide victims with a referral for services, if the victims report the crime.
She emphasized, however, that services are available to all victims, whether they choose to report the offense or not.
“We are trying to reach those who do not report their assault because you don’t have to report it to get services. That's really important for survivors to know,” she said. “We just want them to know we're here. Our services are free. They’re confidential. And there’s not a requirement that you have to report the crime.“
With an operating budget of about $500,000 annually, the agency offers services such as counseling, support groups, and a 24-hour emergency hotline for both sexual and domestic violence victims, Sharpe said. While Phoenix Project does not operate a shelter, the nonprofit is able to place victims in need of immediate housing in area hotels for their safety, she said. Additionally, court advocacy support is available should victims choose to report the crime against them.
“If you choose to report it, we will help walk you through that. But it’s not a requirement because it’s not always the best choice for the victim. We're very victim-centered and trauma-informed, meaning we understand the trauma that the victims have gone through and we respect their choice. They are the experts. We are here to guide them, to brainstorm with them, to give them options, and let them choose. And respect whatever choice they make,” Sharpe said.
Part of court advocacy is allowing the victims to have a voice in the proceedings and sharing their desired outcomes with prosecutors, she said. “To tell [the Commonwealth’s Attorney], this is what this victim feels should happen, this is what they want. It may not always be possible, but at least they have that choice and that voice,” she said.
Phoenix Project also emphasizes that victims are not alone. Nationwide, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
From July 2021 to June 2022, Phoenix Project answered 2,288 hotline calls and served 294 victims of abuse, Sharpe said, noting that 69 victims were sheltered for a total of 310 shelter nights. From June 2022 to the end of March, the organization has answered 1,670 hotline calls and served 202 victims, providing shelter to 71 for a total of 316 shelter nights, she said.
In recognition of April as National Sexual Assault Awareness month, Phoenix Project recently installed teal ribbons along Main Street in an effort to draw attention to the cause. The organization is partnering with The Laurel Center to host a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. April 13 at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal. The community is encouraged to attend. Free Phoenix Project t-shirts are available at the office located at 222 S. Royal Ave. Community members can stop by and pick up a shirt to wear to the vigil, Sharpe said.
For more information on services or to donate to Phoenix Project, visit www.phoenix-project.org
