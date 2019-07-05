A man wanted by Warren County authorities and accused of abducting a toddler remains at large.
Warren County Sheriff Michael Arnold said in a media release issued Thursday that the agency had not yet located Jashar Raequon Ashby as of early that afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office announced in the release that 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby was returned to his home unharmed at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Jashar Ashby, 21, remains wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on charges of abduction and kidnapping, grand larceny and domestic assault and battery, the release notes.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident or Jashar Ashby’s whereabouts to contact the agency at 635-4128.
State police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of Thursday pertaining to the child’s alleged abduction.
The alert described Jashar Ashby as a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds and last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.
Authorities say he was last seen driving a red, 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the Virginia license plate VTR-8376. The suspect was last seen in the 100 block of Park Way, Front Royal, on Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.