The following public meetings are scheduled:
Shenandoah County
• The Conservation Easement Authority and the Water Resources Advisory Committee will hold a joint meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Shenandoah County Government Center at 600 N. Main St. in Woodstock.
• The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday in the board room of the Shenandoah County Government Center at 600 N. Main St. in Woodstock.
New Market
• The Town Council will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Arthur L. Hildreth Jr. Municipal Building at 9418 John Sevier Road in New Market. The meeting can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/u427jww
Mount Jackson
• The Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 5901 Main St.
Warren County
• The Board of Supervisors and the Front Royal Town Council hold a joint meeting to discuss tourism at 6 p.m. today in the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Ave.
• The Board of Supervisors holds a members-only “advance” meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Warren County Public Safety Building, 200 Skyline Vista Drive.
• The School Board meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the government center.
Front Royal
• The Planning Commission holds a work session at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 102 E. Main St.
