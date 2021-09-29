The National Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congressional leaders Wednesday to share results from the COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey and to warn them that some provisions in the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) could negatively impact the restaurant industry as it continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the survey, which polled 4,000 restaurant operators during the week of Sept. 7, restaurant operators indicated that deteriorating business conditions continue impacting their outlook “in such a way that they believe a recovery from the pandemic will be prolonged into 2022,” according to a news release from the National Restaurant Association on Wednesday.
The survey results showed that a majority of full-service and limited-service restaurant operators felt that business conditions are worse right now than they were three months ago and 44% of respondents said they believe it will be more than a year before business conditions return to normal. Meanwhile, 19% of respondents said they felt “normal” conditions will never return.
The survey also found:
- 78% of operators say their restaurant experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor, on-premises dining in recent weeks because of the delta variant spike.
- 63% of operators say their sales volume in August, historically one of the busiest months for restaurants, was lower than it was in August 2019.
- Costs are up — 91% of operators are paying more for food, 84% have higher labor costs, and 63% are paying higher occupancy costs — but profitability is down as 85% of operators reported smaller margins than before the pandemic.
- Although the industry has added back many of the jobs lost during the pandemic, 78% of operators say their restaurant doesn’t have enough employees to support current customer demand.
- 95% of restaurant operators say their restaurant experienced supply delays or shortages of key food or beverage items during the past three months.
“Our nation’s restaurant recovery is officially moving in reverse,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association said in the news release. “The lingering effects of the delta variant are a further drag on an industry struggling with rising costs and falling revenue. We support many of the goals of the Build Back Better Act, but the legislation is too large and too expensive a check for small businesses to take on. Restaurants still need help today and overwhelming them with costly new obligations will only prevent progress in turning the tide of recovery.”
The letter to Congress outlined the Association’s opposition to several tax changes being considered as part of the BBBA that increase tax obligations and an effort to make drastic changes to the enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). The National Restaurant Association also urged Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).
“It’s against this grim economic backdrop that we offer our input on the Build Back Better Act — specifically, our opposition with proposed tax increases on restaurants, our renewed call for replenishing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and our objections to the unprecedented changes to the National Labor Relations Act that could bankrupt many businesses,” the letter from the National Restaurant Association, singed by the Association’s Executive Vice President Sean Kennedy, read.
Specifically, the Association opposes:
- Any cap on the Section 199A Small Business Tax Deduction, which would deny small businesses earning over $400,000 or $500,000 in annual income the ability to preserve more of their working capital. Capping the Sec. 199A deduction would worsen the ongoing financial struggle of many small and midsize restaurants and inhibit restaurants’ growth in the years to come.
- The repeal of the stepped-up basis, which would make death a taxable event for family-owned businesses. If implemented, this would lead to a restaurant reducing operations, scaling back employment, and selling off assets or locations — causing more heartbreak in the community it serves.
- An increase in the corporate tax rate will cost companies — including restaurants — over $540 billion. As the second largest private sector employer in the nation, restaurants will have fewer opportunities to invest in employee growth and expansion.
- The addition of fines for NLRA violations, which would overturn 85 years of precedent. Allowing fines of $50,000-$100,000 for each labor violation upsets the longstanding and well-established balance in labor management law.
“As Congress considers the ‘Build Back Better Act’ (BBBA), we appreciate the discussion and engagement on the many issues that affect the lives of our nation’s workforce,” the letter read. “Discussion on issues from pre-K education and childcare to investments in public transit are long-overdue, and now is absolutely the time for you to consider bold ideas. But the overall cost of the Act, and the burdens it will place on the struggling restaurant industry are of grave concern to us. We would like to update you on the latest state of our sector and outline specific areas of concern with the proposed legislation.”
The Association also asked Congress in the letter to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as well as to “avoid devastating labor fines for technical violations.”
