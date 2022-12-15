WILD SALVATION ARMY

Leah Marabella, of Winchester, rings the Salvation Army bell as she solicits donations outside the Walmart in Riverton Commons in Front Royal on Monday. Marabella decided to help out the Front Royal organization and clocked in four hours for the organization on Monday. The Salvation Army will be soliciting donations for its annual Red Kettle campaign until Dec. 24.

 Rich Cooley/For The Winchester Star

