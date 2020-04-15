The Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority approved four action items pertaining to the county’s Disaster Impact Loan Program during its virtual meeting Wednesday.
After meeting in closed session for about 45 minutes to discuss and consider loans specific to small businesses that had applied for disaster loans, the IDA opened the public portion of the meeting by amending the county’s Disaster Impact Loan Program.
The IDA voted unanimously to change a sentence in the loan application detailing applicants’ businesses must not exceed a revenue of $1 million in gross revenues annually. Previously, the requirement was listed as net revenue.
One question regarding the loan application came after the fact from IDA Vice Chairman Jay Winkfield, who asked why the business loan application included a section that required applicants to list the number of members in their household.
IDA member Jenna French explained it was suggested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to report that information on any grants to meet non-discriminatory statutes.
Next, the IDA considered and unanimously approved a promissory note and future changes to the note that details the repayment plan of the $5,000 disaster impact loan with no interest for three years and principal being payable in 33-month installments of $151.52 on the fifth day of each month in the first month that is at least 90 days after the loan is issued.
The IDA also adopted a resolution to establish the Disaster Impact Loan program, noting the modifications of the program requirements for the loan — or the change from the net to gross — as well as stating that the Disaster Impact Loan Program application establishes a secondary loan program to the small business loan program and is to remain in effect until funds have been exhausted or suspended by the authority.
With that, seven businesses had their loan applications approved Wednesday, including Anytime Fitness, the Home Store, Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Muse Vineyards, Stony Creek Hair Studio, Suzanne’s Studio and Widow Kips Country Inn.
.
Additionally, two applications are on hold and will be reviewed during the next meeting on April 24. By that time, more applications are likely to be submitted and will be reviewed then, IDA members said.
Lastly, the IDA voted to modify a policy that originally required two signatures for checks written for approved Disaster Impact Loans. The approved consideration now allows for one signature to be required and such authority would be given to the Treasurer of the Shenandoah County IDA, Mandy Belyea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.